Chamber Member Update

Boca Raton, December 30,2020 – Itz Why LLC presents “ME” Monday®, taking place every Monday in 2021, featuring “YOU”.

Lynn Lessell is proud to bring “ME” Monday® to the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce for it’s second year. “ME” Monday® will take place every week in 2021 to provide a day that is exclusively for scheduling “ME” time. “ME” Monday® is the first step toward gaining back time without guilt or judgment to redefine your R.O.I. in all areas of your life!

More details about “ME” Monday®, such as:

Time each week in the schedule determined by “YOU” ,

Including anyone YOU choose to include in your “ME” time

Include additional days in the week to enhance your “ME” time.

Subscribe to weekly “ME” Monday® motivational tips at ME-Monday.com

You have more POWER to have a Balanced lifestyle than you think!

– Lynn Lessell, Founder of “ME” Monday® & Itz Why LLC

Contact Information: Lynn Lessell, 561-714-3090 https://itzwhy.com/ [email protected]