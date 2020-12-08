How to Become a Talent Manager

A talent manager is responsible for guiding and advising the professional careers of models, actors, screenplay writers, directors, singers, musicians, songwriters, and dancers. Roles can include finding new projects, negotiating contracts, offering support, and providing feedback and notes that propel them in the right direction.

What Does a Talent Manager Do?

Because artists focus on creativity, performance, and numerous other priorities, they hire talent managers to handle more complex business and administrative tasks. Managers know the ins and outs of the entertainment industry and can be a major asset to newcomers who don’t know the lay of the land. A manager can handle almost anything that the talent does not have the time or experience to do independently.

How Can You Become a Talent Manager?

Develop the Right Background

To become a successful talent manager, you must have strong communication, marketing, business, and people skills. The world’s leading talent managers are well versed in a huge range of subjects and demonstrate many areas of expertise.

Any industry veteran will tell you that experience is the best teacher, but obtaining a college degree is not a bad idea to set a foundation, however not a requirement. Consider looking at courses in marketing, advertising, business, market research, and computer skills. Some schools also offer niche programs that focus on management or the entertainment world in general.

Most importantly, get involved and become familiar with your industry of interest. Be a part of your local music or art scene, network with up-and-coming creators, plan events, and make things happen. Learn from your real-world experiences and let them guide you in your journey forward.

Relocate if Need Be

If you want to work in the entertainment industry, you’ll need to be right in the heart of the action. You won’t be making many deals in a small midwestern town or a boring suburban neighborhood.

Consider moving to New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville, depending on the segment of the industry you’re pursuing. For example, famed talent manager Mark Gillespie came to Los Angeles from the UK and took his career to new heights, stateside.

Take on an Internship

Everyone has to start somewhere, and an internship with a management firm or talent agency is a great first step. Take whatever job you can get, and get your foot in the industry door, even if it doesn’t seem perfect at first. If you can’t find a spot in talent management at the moment, look for jobs with directors, casting directors, or producers. What’s important is that you get started.

Grow Your Network

Your network will be what gets you ahead in any industry, especially entertainment. As your career advances and you move up the ladder, you will meet people who can take you to the next level, so make a great impression every time. Focus on creating relationships with talent and managers, and it will pay off in the long run.

What are Normal Job Duties?

Every day is different for a talent manager, but communication is a central focus for any task. You must communicate effectively with artists, businesspeople, agencies, and any other parties involved. Be prepared to field calls, answer emails, and orchestrate schedules far in advance.

You also need to have an authentic belief in the abilities and talents of the artists you represent. Put your best foot forward to get them the opportunities of a lifetime and continuously search for that big break.

It’s also a plus if you can provide your talent with advice on financial matters. It is essential to help them minimize unnecessary risk.

Conclusion

If you want to become a talent manager, it’s not going to happen overnight. But by following these steps and staying 100% dedicated to your vision, you can be the next big thing in entertainment management.