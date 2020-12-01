Farm Share Invites Floridians to Help Feed Food-Insecure Floridians this Giving Tuesday and Year Round

For more than three decades, Farm Share has collaborated with Florida farmers to distribute fresh fruits and vegetables that may not look good enough for grocery store shelves, but are perfectly nutritious to food-insecure Floridians who do not know where their next meal will come from completely free of charge.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth noted, “With COVID-19 having increased demand for food distributions by more than 60%, now more than ever Farm Share asks Floridians to join their efforts.”

Generous Floridians have supported Farm Share’s mission to make sure no Floridian goes hungry and no food goes to waste by sponsoring a truckload of food, volunteering or adopting a charity, and this Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, Farm Share encourages Floridians to join Farm Share’s efforts by visiting FarmShare.org

“For every dollar donated, we can provide at least 100 pounds of food, enough to feed a family of four. That change in the cupholder of your car could make a world of difference to someone who doesn’t know where their next meal is coming from,” stated Farm Share CEO Stephen Shelley. “This Giving Tuesday, as well as throughout the year, we ask Floridians to join our cause by visiting FarmShare.org.”

Farm Share distributes approximately 100 million pounds of food to Floridians in need each year through a network of 2,000 food pantry partners, including churches, schools, and other nonprofit organizations. Unlike other organizations that charge a “shared maintenance fee,” Farm Share distributes food completely free of charge.

On Giving Tuesday, and year-round, Floridians can help those in need by: