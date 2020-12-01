Published On: Tue, Dec 1st, 2020

Farm Share Invites Floridians to Help Feed Food-Insecure Floridians this Giving Tuesday and Year Round

For more than three decades, Farm Share has collaborated with Florida farmers to distribute fresh fruits and vegetables that may not look good enough for grocery store shelves, but are perfectly nutritious to food-insecure Floridians who do not know where their next meal will come from completely free of charge.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth noted, “With COVID-19 having increased demand for food distributions by more than 60%, now more than ever Farm Share asks Floridians to join their efforts.” 

Generous Floridians have supported Farm Share’s mission to make sure no Floridian goes hungry and no food goes to waste by sponsoring a truckload of food, volunteering or adopting a charity, and this Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, Farm Share encourages Floridians to join Farm Share’s efforts by visiting FarmShare.org

“For every dollar donated, we can provide at least 100 pounds of food, enough to feed a family of four. That change in the cupholder of your car could make a world of difference to someone who doesn’t know where their next meal is coming from,” stated Farm Share CEO Stephen Shelley. “This Giving Tuesday, as well as throughout the year, we ask Floridians to join our cause by visiting FarmShare.org.”

Farm Share distributes approximately 100 million pounds of food to Floridians in need each year through a network of 2,000 food pantry partners, including churches, schools, and other nonprofit organizations. Unlike other organizations that charge a “shared maintenance fee,” Farm Share distributes food completely free of charge. 

On Giving Tuesday, and year-round, Floridians can help those in need by:

  • Donating or volunteering – find out how by visiting FarmShare.org [farmshare.org] today;
  • Hosting a food drive with colleagues or friends, arranging for food donations at a specific location while maintaining social distancing;
  • Asking your friends on social media if they know of food needs you can help fulfill – and inviting them to join you in this effort.

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

