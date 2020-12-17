CARES Act Portal for New Food Applications and Resubmittals for Returned Rent and Utility Applications Open Until 5PM December 17th

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth reminds residents that the County’s Community Services Department continues to accept new applications for one-time food assistance under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and resubmittals for returned rent and utility applications until Thursday December 17th at 5PM.

CARES Act Food Assistance Portal

Eligible residents who experienced a loss of income as a direct result of COVID-19 and who are at or below 140 percent Area Median Income may still apply for food assistance. Food assistance is based on household size, and maximum amounts are listed below.

· 1-2 household members: $400

· 3-4 household members: $800

· 5 or more household members: $1,000

Under the CARES Act, Palm Beach County issues pre-paid debit cards to approved residents to purchase food. Only one card is issued per household.

In order to qualify for food assistance, applicants must present evidence their household was affected adversely by the COVID-19 pandemic. Supporting documentation such as a most recent pay stub or filed tax return, valid government-issued ID and Social Security card must be provided to prove income eligibility.

Samples of supporting documentation can be found at www.pbcgov.com/csdcaresactfaq.

The portal will remain open until Thursday December 17th at 5PM.

CARES Act Rental and Utility Assistance Portal – Current Resubmittals

Applicants may resubmit the correct documents for their returned applications until Thursday December 17th at 5PM.

To view a detailed list of eligibility requirements, visit pbcgov.com/csdcaresactfaq.

For help, watch the “How to Apply” video tutorial at bit.ly/CaresActTutorial.

To apply for assistance, visit rentalassistancepbc.org.

Non-COVID-19 Rent and Utility Assistance Applications

Non-COVID-19 rent and utility assistance portal opening will be announced at a future date.

For more information, call the Community Services Department’s Contact Center at 561.355.4792.