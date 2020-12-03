Published On: Wed, Dec 2nd, 2020

CARES Act Application Portals for New Applications for Good Assistance and Resubmittals for Rent and Utility Assistance Extended

CARES Act Application Portals for New Applications for Food Assistance and Resubmittals for Rent and Utility Assistance Extended until December 3rd.

Non-COVID-19 Rent and Utility Assistance Applications Portal will open on December 8th.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth announced the Board of County Commissioners, through its Community Services Department, continues to accept new applications for one-time food assistance under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and resubmittals for rent and utility assistance until tomorrow (December 3rd 2020) at 5PM.

Eligible residents who experienced a loss of income as a direct result of COVID-19 and who are at or below 140 percent AMI (Area Median Income) may still apply for food assistance.

Food assistance is based on household size, and maximum amounts are listed below.
1-2 household members:                      $400
3-4 household members:                     $800
5 or more household members:         $1,000  

Under the CARES Act, Palm Beach County is issuing pre-paid debit cards to approved residents to purchase food.

Only one card can be issued per household.

In order to qualify for food assistance, applicants must present evidence their household was affected adversely by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supporting documentation such as a most recent pay stub or filed tax return, valid government-issued ID and Social Security card must be provided to prove income eligibility.  

Samples of supporting documentation can be found at PBCGov.com/csdcaresactfaq

The portal will remain open until Dec. 5, 2020 at 11:59PM for applicants who need to resubmit their applications for food assistance only. 

To apply for food assistance, visit RentalAssistancePBC.org.      

The application portal for Rent and Utility Assistance is closed for new submittals but will remain open until tomorrow (December 3rd) at 5PM for applicants to resubmit their returned applications.  

To view a detailed list of eligibility requirements, visit PBCGov.com/csdcaresactfaq

For help, watch the “How to Apply” video tutorial at bit.ly/CaresActTutorial

The Community Services Department will be accepting applications for non-COVID-19-related (any crisis) Rent and Utility Assistance applications beginning December 8th at 8AM. 

Applicants may apply through the online portal, RentalAssistancePBC.org, using the “Apply for Services Application” button.

Income guidelines vary depending on the program and additional requirements may apply.

For more information, call the Community Services Department’s Contact Center at 561.355.4792.

Please note the Contact Center will be closed on December 7th for training.

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It
if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk/xfbml.customerchat.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.12&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));