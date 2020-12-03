CARES Act Application Portals for New Applications for Good Assistance and Resubmittals for Rent and Utility Assistance Extended

CARES Act Application Portals for New Applications for Food Assistance and Resubmittals for Rent and Utility Assistance Extended until December 3rd.

Non-COVID-19 Rent and Utility Assistance Applications Portal will open on December 8th.



Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth announced the Board of County Commissioners, through its Community Services Department, continues to accept new applications for one-time food assistance under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and resubmittals for rent and utility assistance until tomorrow (December 3rd 2020) at 5PM.



Eligible residents who experienced a loss of income as a direct result of COVID-19 and who are at or below 140 percent AMI (Area Median Income) may still apply for food assistance.

Food assistance is based on household size, and maximum amounts are listed below.

1-2 household members: $400

3-4 household members: $800

5 or more household members: $1,000

Under the CARES Act, Palm Beach County is issuing pre-paid debit cards to approved residents to purchase food.

Only one card can be issued per household.



In order to qualify for food assistance, applicants must present evidence their household was affected adversely by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supporting documentation such as a most recent pay stub or filed tax return, valid government-issued ID and Social Security card must be provided to prove income eligibility.



Samples of supporting documentation can be found at PBCGov.com/csdcaresactfaq.



The portal will remain open until Dec. 5, 2020 at 11:59PM for applicants who need to resubmit their applications for food assistance only.



To apply for food assistance, visit RentalAssistancePBC.org.



The application portal for Rent and Utility Assistance is closed for new submittals but will remain open until tomorrow (December 3rd) at 5PM for applicants to resubmit their returned applications.



To view a detailed list of eligibility requirements, visit PBCGov.com/csdcaresactfaq.

For help, watch the “How to Apply” video tutorial at bit.ly/CaresActTutorial.



The Community Services Department will be accepting applications for non-COVID-19-related (any crisis) Rent and Utility Assistance applications beginning December 8th at 8AM.

Applicants may apply through the online portal, RentalAssistancePBC.org, using the “Apply for Services Application” button.

Income guidelines vary depending on the program and additional requirements may apply.



For more information, call the Community Services Department’s Contact Center at 561.355.4792.

Please note the Contact Center will be closed on December 7th for training.