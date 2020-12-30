An Update from your Palm Beach County Commissioner

By: Robert S Weinroth

COVID Vaccine is Now Available for People 65 and Over

The Florida Dept. of Health – Palm Beach County (County Health Dept.) has announced they are scheduling appointments for vaccinations for residents 65 years or older.

The hotline number is 561.625.5180. However, due to the high volume of calls, they are experiencing delays and suggest you keep trying or wait a day or two.

The County Health Department is responsible for receipt and distribution of the vaccine on behalf of the state.

Initial priorities for distribution are defined in an Executive Order issued by Governor Ron DeSantis. The Order has identified health care personnel, seniors (over 65), and long-term care facility residents and staff as the individuals who can now receive the Moderna vaccine.

County staff is working closely with the County Health Department and Health Care District staff to complete the strategies for our local efforts to distribute the vaccine. The local efforts will be in addition to the direct rollouts of the vaccine by the state of Florida or direct deliveries by federal agencies or contractors.

In addition to the initial vaccination of health care personnel including EMS workers in closed Points of Distribution (PODS), the county’s local strategy to reach individuals 65 years of age and up is expected to include the use of PODS for the general public.

PODS for the public may sited be within private communities that are working with contracted providers approved for vaccine distribution by the state under the “Florida Shots” system. They will be receiving direct shipments of the vaccine from the state allocation.

For individuals who do not reside in communities with association-arranged providers, the county will be mobilizing vaccination teams for those 65 years of age and older within communities with large senior populations.

The plans for these teams are being finalized with expected startup in one to two weeks depending upon the availability of the vaccine.

The county is also making arrangements for one or more fixed vaccination centers, to be announced in the near future.

The county’s plans are still in development and the timing is dependent upon the distribution of the vaccine by the Florida Department of Health, the Florida Division of Emergency Management and the County Health Department.

Announcements specific to public distribution will be forthcoming from the County Health Department and the Division of Emergency Management. Our office will be sharing details with you as they become available.

Vaccine FAQ’s

Florida Health Vaccine Information Page

Florida Health COVID-19 24 hour hotline number is 866.779.6121

For Florida Health updates via text, text FLCOVID19 to 888777

All vaccines will be given free of charge.

QUARANTINE vs. SELF-ISOLATION

Quarantine keeps someone who was in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 away from others. If you had close contact with a person who has COVID-19: Stay home until 14 days after your last contact.Check your temperature twice a day and watch for symptoms of COVID-19.If possible, stay away from people who are at higher risk for getting sick from COVID-19.

Isolation keeps someone who is sick, or tested positive for COVID-19 and is without symptoms, away from others, even in their own home. If you are sick and think or know you have COVID-19, stay home until: at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared, at least 24 hours with no fever without fever-reducing medication symptoms have improved If you tested positive for COVID-19, but do not have symptoms, stay home until 10 days have passed since your positive test. If you live with others, stay in a specific “sick room” or area and away from other people or animals, including pets. Use a separate bathroom, if available.

COVID TESTING SITES

For a comprehensive list of over 115 testing sites (public and private) please click here. All sites will be closed on New Year’s Day.