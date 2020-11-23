Rail Safety is Focus of FDOT Operation S.T.R.I.D.E

By: Robert S Weinroth

Operation STRIDE (Statewide Traffic and Railroad Initiative using Dynamic Envelopes) was established by FDOT in December 2019 and includes engineering countermeasures, education, and enforcement efforts to provide a comprehensive strategy to prevent fatalities.

A dynamic envelope is known as the area near railroad crossings designed to keep motorists out of the danger zone. White connecting X’s are used to visually highlight the zone at railroad crossings that drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians should not stop to increase safety for motorists.

These markings indicate the clearance needed for trains to safely pass, as any object within the dynamic envelope has the potential to be struck when the train passes through. As shown in the illustration below, the distance between the outer rail and where the pavement marking ends will be six feet unless otherwise advised by the operating agency.

The total distance for the dynamic envelope area will be, at a minimum, 10 feet on either side of the railroad.

Dynamic envelopes are intended to signal pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists to use caution when around trains and train tracks. The clearly marked “No Stop” areas are designed to:

Positively influence driver behavior Reduce the number of vehicles entering the crossings and stopping too close or on the tracks Decrease the number of incidents and injuries at rail crossings

Pedestrians:

Only cross at designated rail crossings.

Use caution around trains and train tracks.

Remove your headphones and look up from your cell phone.

Trains can happen at any time.

Do not walk along train tracks.

Trains can’t stop quickly.

Red lights mean a train is on its way. Do not cross for any reason.

Never take photos on or near train tracks.

Bicyclists

Only cross at designated rail crossings.

Use caution around trains and train tracks.

Remove your headphones and look up from your cell phone.

Allow for extra time to cross railroad tracks with a bicycle.

Cross at a 90-degree angle.

If possible, walk your bike across the tracks.

Motorists

Only cross at designated rail crossings.

Trains move fast and cannot stop quickly.

Do not drive around lowered gates.

Never stop a vehicle on train tracks.

“One fatality on our rail crossings is one too many, and I am committed to doing everything I can as Secretary to prevent additional tragedies from occurring across our state,” said FDOT Secretary Kevin J. Thibault, P.E. “Under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, FDOT has been empowered to implement bold ideas that will increase the safety of our transportation system, and I am confident today’s directive not only exceeds industry safety standards, but it also designates Florida as a nationwide leader in rail safety.”

Secretary Thibault’s directive includes the following actions: