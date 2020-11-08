Published On: Sun, Nov 8th, 2020

Palm Beach County Continues to Monitor the Approach of Tropical Storm Eta

PBC Commissioner Robert Weinroth advises residents that based on the information received bt the county from the National Weather Service, Mayor David M Kerner issued a Declaration of Emergency, effective 9AM this morning.

The current plan is to close county operations on Monday due to projected sustained winds of 35 – 70 MPH beginning 6PM this evening and continuing through midday Monday.

Palm Tran will terminate bus service and other Sunday services at 4PM to allow its employees to arrive home safely.

Mayor Kerner will update the county residents at a press conference to be held from the PBC Emergency Operations Center at 2PM today. He, along with county staff, will review the steps the county is taking to ensure the safety of our residents.

Due to the nature of the storm, these decisions may be modified if conditions change.

Please stay safe – secure items that may become airborne around your residence as the winds pick up over the next few hours.

Overview

ALERTPBC is Palm Beach County’s Emergency Notification System allowing you to opt in to receive notifications via phone calls, text messaging, email, and more based on locations you care about.

Click here to register for AlertPBC today

How It Works

When we issue a notification about a potential safety hazard or concern, you will receive a message on the voice or text communication methods that you have registered. If requested for the notification, you can confirm that you have received the message and you will not be contacted by any subsequent methods regarding that  particular notification. If you do not confirm, the system will continue to attempt to reach you at all of the contact paths that you have registered.

Sign up for Notifications

Create an account and add your contact and location information into the Mass Notification system. All information you provide will be kept strictly confidential.

Types of Notifications

Weather: Choose which weather hazards you would like to be alerted of. Only hazardous weather that is or will affect one of the addresses in your profile will be sent to you.

Municipal Alerts: Choose which municipalities/cities you would like to receive public safety notifications from. You can choose as many municipalities/cities as you would like. It is recommended that you choose to receive alerts from the municipalities/cities that you live and work in, as well as any other areas you frequently visit. 

You can stop receiving at any time by removing your contact information from your profile.

Click here to register for AlertPBC today

