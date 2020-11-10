HADASSAH NATIONAL PRESIDENT SHARES NEWS FROM THE TOP AT VIRTUAL ALL FLORIDA CONFERENCE AND INSTALLATION

Chamber Member Update

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – on Sunday, December 6, 2020 and Monday, December 7, 2020, Hadassah Florida invites members and the public to experience its first virtual All Florida Conference and Installation – Hadassah Now and Beyond. National President Rhoda Smolow shares Hadassah news from the Very Top in a Up Close and Personal keynote speech and installation of 2021 Region leaders.



And there’s so much more…



Join us for: Wake Up! Storytelling with a Passion – a personal enrichment program with Anne Freedman, Executive Presentation Coach. Peer into Hadassah’s Toolbox – New Tools and Resources, a tour through the cutting-edge marketing materials in Hadassah’s new about-to-be-released website. Relationships Today: Navigating the New Normal – panel discussion with Health & Wellness Professionals helping you steer your heart, mind and bodies through the COVID crisis. Pantry to Plate: No-Fuss Meals demonstration with Linda Gassenheimer, TV and Radio Personality and Food Consultant. Conversation and Cocktails: Hadassah 2021 and Beyond with our Region Presidents, an open discussion with YOU about the future of Hadassah.



Hadassah’s Next Steps are in Your Hands – purchase a virtual admission ticket at $36.00 per person and/or become a Sponsor by visiting: https://hadassahflorida.networkforgood.com/events/24371-hadassah-now-beyond.



Registrants will receive an email link to the Conference by December 4. If you have event questions, please email [email protected] or call 877-949-1818.



Hadassah Florida is part of Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc. (HWZOA). HWZOA is a leader in medical research and development evolving out of its hospitals in Israel that is shared with the world and is a strong proponent of domestic advocacy initiatives. To learn more about Hadassah, visit our website: www.hadassah.org.