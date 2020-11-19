Published On: Wed, Nov 18th, 2020

Palm Beach County Community Partners Holding Thanksgiving Meal Drive-up Distribution Events on Thursday and Next Monday

PBC Commissioner Robert S Weinroth announced that members of his staff and those of his colleagues will be joining other community volunteers as they distribute Thanksgiving Meals at 8 Drive-up Distribution Sites throughout the county on November 19th and 23rd.

Coordinated by the Palm Beach County Office of Community Revitalization, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Firefighters/Paramedics of Palm Beach County, Living Hungry, Inc., and other community partners, the Thanksgiving meal giveaway will provide hundreds of meals to preselected families in need in 8 CCRT communities in Palm Beach County.

In addition to Weinroth, meals will be handed out personally by PBSO deputies and firefighters.

Each family will receive a 10-12 pound turkey and a box full of items including cranberry sauce, apples, stuffing, potatoes and green bean casserole so they can enjoy a hearty Thanksgiving dinner.

Distribution locations

November 19th

Gramercy Park: 10AM – Leroy Rouse residence 5881 Bahama Ct West Palm Beach

Westgate: 11AM – Westgate Recreation Ctr 3691 Oswego Ave West Palm Beach  

San Castle: Noon – San Castle Community Ctr 1101 Mentone Rd. Lantana

November 23

Canal Point: 10AM – Canal Pt. Baptist Church 37061 1st St, Canal Point

Lake Worth West: 10AM – LWW Community Center 4730 Maine St Lake Worth Beach 

Jupiter: 10AM – Church of God 18051 Limestone Creek Blvd Jupiter

Watergate Estates: 10AM – Calvary Chapel West Boca 10660 Sandalfoot Blvd Boca Raton

Plantation: 11:30AM – Residence of Bill McDonald 5907 Elmhurst Rd West Palm Beach              

For more information, please contact:

Houston Tate by phone at 561.233.5303 or email at [email protected];  or

Ruth Moguillansky by phone at 561.233.5376 or email at [email protected].

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It
if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk/xfbml.customerchat.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.12&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));