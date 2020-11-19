Palm Beach County Community Partners Holding Thanksgiving Meal Drive-up Distribution Events on Thursday and Next Monday
PBC Commissioner Robert S Weinroth announced that members of his staff and those of his colleagues will be joining other community volunteers as they distribute Thanksgiving Meals at 8 Drive-up Distribution Sites throughout the county on November 19th and 23rd.
Coordinated by the Palm Beach County Office of Community Revitalization, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Firefighters/Paramedics of Palm Beach County, Living Hungry, Inc., and other community partners, the Thanksgiving meal giveaway will provide hundreds of meals to preselected families in need in 8 CCRT communities in Palm Beach County.
In addition to Weinroth, meals will be handed out personally by PBSO deputies and firefighters.
Each family will receive a 10-12 pound turkey and a box full of items including cranberry sauce, apples, stuffing, potatoes and green bean casserole so they can enjoy a hearty Thanksgiving dinner.
Distribution locations
November 19th
Gramercy Park: 10AM – Leroy Rouse residence 5881 Bahama Ct West Palm Beach
Westgate: 11AM – Westgate Recreation Ctr 3691 Oswego Ave West Palm Beach
San Castle: Noon – San Castle Community Ctr 1101 Mentone Rd. Lantana
November 23
Canal Point: 10AM – Canal Pt. Baptist Church 37061 1st St, Canal Point
Lake Worth West: 10AM – LWW Community Center 4730 Maine St Lake Worth Beach
Jupiter: 10AM – Church of God 18051 Limestone Creek Blvd Jupiter
Watergate Estates: 10AM – Calvary Chapel West Boca 10660 Sandalfoot Blvd Boca Raton
Plantation: 11:30AM – Residence of Bill McDonald 5907 Elmhurst Rd West Palm Beach
For more information, please contact:
Houston Tate by phone at 561.233.5303 or email at [email protected]; or
Ruth Moguillansky by phone at 561.233.5376 or email at [email protected].