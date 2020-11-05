Application Deadline Extended to Friday for PBC Restart Business Grants

PBC Commissioner Robert S Weinroth advises residents that Palm Beach County has extended the Restart Business Grants Program application deadline to this Friday, November 6th at 5PM.

The Restart Business Grant Program guidelines, including eligibility criteria, is posted on the county’s website.

Grants up to $15,000, based on six months of expenses (net of any PPP, other grants or forgivable loans) is available to an expanded list of eligible businesses that were negatively impacted by COVID-19 and did not previously receive a Restart Business Grant through the county.

The application process is completed entirely online through the county’s portal and requires general information about the applicant’s business; applicant certifications, affirmations and acknowledgements; and applicant-uploaded documents including tax returns, payroll reports and an active Palm Beach County Business Receipt or valid exemption from the Palm Beach County Tax Collector.

Sole proprietors and general partnerships not required to register with the Florida Department of State Division of Corporations (dos.myflorida.com/sunbiz) are exempt from the Sunbiz requirement. Businesses that previously received funding through this program are not eligible to apply.

The Restart Business Grant Program applications will be processed on a first-come, first-eligible basis and are subject to funding expenditure deadlines. The application portal will close on Friday, Nov 6, 2020 at 5 p.m.

For additional information, please visit Palm Beach County’s Department of Housing & Economic Sustainability website at discover.pbcgov.org/hes/Pages/default.aspx.