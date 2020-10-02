Real Men Wear Pink = Men Fighting Breast Cancer

Breast cancer affects everyone women and men.

That’s why men from our community are being recruited to fight breast cancer through Real Men Wear Pink.

This distinguished group of community leaders is determined to raise awareness and money to support the American Cancer Society’s mission and save more lives than ever before from breast cancer.

The Power of Pink – Every dollar raised helps the American Cancer Society save lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research, and patient support. Thanks to the passion of our Real Men Wear Pink supporters, we’re able to make a huge impact on the mission to end breast cancer.

A BIG thank you to out our South Palm Beach Real Men Wear Pink Ambassadors. Ken Lebersfeld has graciously agreed to serve as this year’s RMWP chair during these trying times. “There is no denying that COVID-19 has made this year difficult, even heartbreaking at times,” noted Lebersfeld.

The American Cancer Society is currently at risk of having to reduce its funding for essential cancer research by 50 percent due to the impact of Covid-19. According to honorary chair, Robert Weinroth, “that is why we are so grateful for our Ambassadors who made a choice to join this fight despite the challenges this year has thrown at us, and for you—our community members—who continue to support them in their efforts.”