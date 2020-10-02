Published On: Fri, Oct 2nd, 2020

Real Men Wear Pink = Men Fighting Breast Cancer

Breast cancer affects everyone women and men.

That’s why men from our community are being recruited to fight breast cancer through Real Men Wear Pink.

This distinguished group of community leaders is determined to raise awareness and money to support the American Cancer Society’s mission and save more lives than ever before from breast cancer.

The Power of Pink – Every dollar raised helps the American Cancer Society save lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research, and patient support. Thanks to the passion of our Real Men Wear Pink supporters, we’re able to make a huge impact on the mission to end breast cancer.

A BIG thank you to out our South Palm Beach Real Men Wear Pink Ambassadors. Ken Lebersfeld has graciously agreed to serve as this year’s RMWP chair during these trying times. “There is no denying that COVID-19 has made this year difficult, even heartbreaking at times,” noted Lebersfeld.

The American Cancer Society is currently at risk of having to reduce its funding for essential cancer research by 50 percent due to the impact of Covid-19. According to honorary chair, Robert Weinroth, “that is why we are so grateful for our Ambassadors who made a choice to join this fight despite the challenges this year has thrown at us, and for you—our community members—who continue to support them in their efforts.”

 

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

