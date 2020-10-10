Published On: Sat, Oct 10th, 2020

PBC Announces CARES Mortgage Assistance Program – Round 2

APPLICATIONS BEING ACCEPTED UNTIL MONDAY, NOV 16, 2020*

*If you received assistance through in Round 1, you CAN NOT apply for assistance through the Mortgage Assistance Program – Round 2. 

Apply CARES Mortgage Assistance Program

Allocation:  $20 million – Maximum Grant: $10,000+

+(Up to six-months mortgage payments)

ELIGIBLE MORTGAGE ASSISTANCE: Funding will provide assistance to income eligible households who are at least one-month delinquent in their first mortgage and escrow payments (PITI), late fees, attorney’s fees, condominium/HOA payments, special assessments, and other mortgage associated costs related to COVID-19.  

If required assistance exceeds $10,000, applicant(s) will be required to pay the difference, when they are notified of the amount approved by Palm Beach County.

HOUSEHOLD SIZE AND INCOME CATEGORIES TO BE SERVED:  

Number of People
in Household 		(Moderate – 140% AMI)
(Less than or Equal to)
1$86,100
2$98,420
3$110,740
4$122,920
5$132,860
6$142,660
7$152,460
8$162,260

APPLICANT SELECTION CRITERIA: Applications will be accepted on a first come, first qualified, first served basis, subject to funding availability.  

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS: At the time of application submittal, applicant must be able to provide the following documents:

  1. Proof of loss of income, reduction in hours, or unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; 
  2. Copy of valid drivers’ license or state identification for applicant and co-applicant; 
  3. Copy of recent pay check stub for applicant and co-applicant (OR) a current completed verification of employment
  4. A completed YTD profit and loss statement (if self-employed); 
  5. Copy of recent social security, retirement and/or disability award letter for applicant and co-applicant; 
  6. Most recent mortgage payment statement showing proof of the applicant’s delinquency;
  7. Copy of homeowners’/condominium association delinquent statement (if applicable).
  • Mortgage  and HOA payments must have been current as of February 29, 2020.  Eligible applicants can only receive assistance with mortgage and HOA payments up to December 30, 2020 – Assistance for 2021 mortgage and HOA payments Are Not Eligible.  Individuals with a forbearance and/or a mortgage modification plan in place will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

  • Homeowners who received first mortgage financing through Palm Beach County Department of Housing and Economic Sustainability, are not eligible to participate in this program. 
  • Property must be participants’ primary residence.
  • Property must be located in Palm Beach County.
  • Participants’ Assessed value of their property may not exceed $331,888 (current maximum sales price for PBC housing programs).
  • Participants MUST BE at least one-month (30+ days) delinquent.
  • Participants are required to receive mortgage delinquency default resolution counseling from an Approved Counseling Agency prior to disbursement of funds.
  • Participants can only receive assistance once through the CARES Mortgage Assistance Program

Telephone 561.233.3606, 561.233.3693, 561.233.3600 or Email at [email protected] 

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It
if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk/xfbml.customerchat.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.12&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));