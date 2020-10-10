PBC Announces CARES Mortgage Assistance Program – Round 2
APPLICATIONS BEING ACCEPTED UNTIL MONDAY, NOV 16, 2020*
*If you received assistance through in Round 1, you CAN NOT apply for assistance through the Mortgage Assistance Program – Round 2.
Apply CARES Mortgage Assistance Program
Allocation: $20 million – Maximum Grant: $10,000+
+(Up to six-months mortgage payments)
ELIGIBLE MORTGAGE ASSISTANCE: Funding will provide assistance to income eligible households who are at least one-month delinquent in their first mortgage and escrow payments (PITI), late fees, attorney’s fees, condominium/HOA payments, special assessments, and other mortgage associated costs related to COVID-19.
If required assistance exceeds $10,000, applicant(s) will be required to pay the difference, when they are notified of the amount approved by Palm Beach County.
HOUSEHOLD SIZE AND INCOME CATEGORIES TO BE SERVED:
|Number of People
in Household
|(Moderate – 140% AMI)
(Less than or Equal to)
|1
|$86,100
|2
|$98,420
|3
|$110,740
|4
|$122,920
|5
|$132,860
|6
|$142,660
|7
|$152,460
|8
|$162,260
APPLICANT SELECTION CRITERIA: Applications will be accepted on a first come, first qualified, first served basis, subject to funding availability.
REQUIRED DOCUMENTS: At the time of application submittal, applicant must be able to provide the following documents:
- Proof of loss of income, reduction in hours, or unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic;
- Copy of valid drivers’ license or state identification for applicant and co-applicant;
- Copy of recent pay check stub for applicant and co-applicant (OR) a current completed verification of employment;
- A completed YTD profit and loss statement (if self-employed);
- Copy of recent social security, retirement and/or disability award letter for applicant and co-applicant;
- Most recent mortgage payment statement showing proof of the applicant’s delinquency;
- Copy of homeowners’/condominium association delinquent statement (if applicable).
- Mortgage and HOA payments must have been current as of February 29, 2020. Eligible applicants can only receive assistance with mortgage and HOA payments up to December 30, 2020 – Assistance for 2021 mortgage and HOA payments Are Not Eligible. Individuals with a forbearance and/or a mortgage modification plan in place will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
- Homeowners who received first mortgage financing through Palm Beach County Department of Housing and Economic Sustainability, are not eligible to participate in this program.
- Property must be participants’ primary residence.
- Property must be located in Palm Beach County.
- Participants’ Assessed value of their property may not exceed $331,888 (current maximum sales price for PBC housing programs).
- Participants MUST BE at least one-month (30+ days) delinquent.
- Participants are required to receive mortgage delinquency default resolution counseling from an Approved Counseling Agency prior to disbursement of funds.
- Participants can only receive assistance once through the CARES Mortgage Assistance Program
Telephone 561.233.3606, 561.233.3693, 561.233.3600 or Email at [email protected]