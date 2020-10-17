Palm Tran to Display Bus Promoting 30th Anniversary of the Race for a Cure

Palm Tran will debut the Susan G. Komen Florida and Frontline Faces Taking You Places buses on Tuesday, October 20, at 1 p.m., on 3rd Street on the north side of the Governmental Center, 301 N. Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach. Palm Beach County Commissioners, County Administration and Susan G. Komen representatives are expected to be present.

The pink Susan G. Komen bus is an annual partnership of Palm Tran, Lamar Transit Advertising and Susan G. Komen Florida. The bus promotes the 30th anniversary of the Race for a Cure. This year the race will be virtual and takes place on January 30, 2021. The debut of the bus coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October).

“We are honored to once again partner with Palm Tran to bring the pink bus to life,” said Sean Gross, state executive director of Florida for Susan G. Komen. “Access to treatments is a barrier that stands in the way for so many in the fight against breast cancer. Susan G. Komen is dedicated to fighting disparities and creating access to care for all. We are proud that Palm Tran is helping us to create awareness.”

Also on display Tuesday will be the Frontline Faces Taking You Places bus. It features photos of Palm Tran transit employees who have continued serving the public throughout the pandemic. These employees include operators of Palm Tran fixed-route buses and Palm Tran Connection and Go Glades vehicles, bus mechanics and road supervisors.

Both buses will be seen by the public about 180,000 times every four weeks.

County and Palm Tran officials will be available for interviews at the Tuesday event, and media coverage is encouraged.