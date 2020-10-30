Palm Beach County Update for October 29, 2020

On October 29, County Mayor Dave Kerner gave an update at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on local COVID-19 mitigation efforts and voting security. Joining him were Dr. Alina Alonso, director of the Florida Department of Health-Palm Beach County, Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link, State Attorney Dave Aronberg and County Administrator Verdenia Baker.

Elections – Supervisor Link explained protocols in place to ensure the integrity of the voting process and safety of voters on Election Day. Over 51% of registered voters in Palm Beach County have cast ballots already. Link urged those who are voting by mail to mark their ballot carefully and to sign the envelope. Mail-in ballots may be delivered in person to any of the SOE offices or early voting locations. All vote-by-mail ballots must be received by the Supervisor of Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3. Early voting at 18 locations continues through Sunday, November 1. Mayor Kerner said harassment or intimidation of anyone waiting in line to vote will not be tolerated. Campaign supporters must stay at least 150 feet away from the polling site.

COVID-19 – Palm Beach County’s daily lab positivity rate has been at or above 5% for the past several days. Thursday’s rate was 5.76%. On Monday, it was over 8%, the highest level since August. Palm Beach County reported 364 new positive cases Wednesday, and 12 deaths. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 51,779.

Facial coverings – Emergency Order #2020–029, extending the mandatory facial coverings Emergency Order No.12 remains in effect.

Testing – There are now four Antigen rapid testing locations in Palm Beach County: The FAU Tech Runway testing site in Boca Raton with drive-up rapid testing (Abbott BinaxNOW) is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 am to noon, no appointment necessary.

Town Center mall in Boca Raton offers walk-up Antigen rapid testing 7 days a week, from 9 am to 5 pm, no appointment necessary.

FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach conducts drive-up rapid Antigen testing with no appointment necessary, Tuesday through Saturday, 8 am – 4 pm.

Beginning Friday, October 30, Lakeside Medical Center in Belle Glade will offer walk-up Antigen testing from 8 am to noon, Monday through Friday.

For specific details on rapid testing and all testing options and a complete list of all testing sites in Palm Beach County, visit our website at www.pbcgov.com.

CARES Act – Administrator Baker gave an update on CARES Act funding allocations:

To date, the CARES Mortgage Assistance Program has distributed $6.3 million to 988 homeowners in Palm Beach County. The program portal will continue accepting applications through Monday, November 16, at 11:59 p.m. To apply, visit the Department of Housing & Economic Sustainability website.

The CARES Rent, Utilities and Food Assistance Program has distributed $9.5 million to 7,845 homeowners. The program portal will remain open as long as funds last. Go to www.rentalassistancepbc.com. The program provides a one-time rental and utility assistance to eligible residents who have experienced loss of income, reduction in hours, or unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic only.

The CARES Business Grant Program has distributed $63.5 million to 3,805 businesses. Applications will be accepted until November 2, at 5 p.m. Go to www.pbcgov.com\hes. This program helps small businesses $5 million or less gross sales or receipts) that suffered significant temporary loss of revenue or job losses directly related to the pandemic.

Health Care District of PBC Testing for Thursday, 10-29-20:

Health Care District of Palm Beach County COVID-19 Testing Facilities Call the Testing Hotline for an appointment: 561-642-1000Over 91,000 tests performed since March. Test results are taking 2 days or less at all sites. FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches5444 Haverhill Rd., West Palm Beach102 tests completed Saturday Drive-through siteBy appointment only; Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. – Noon Any age; need not be symptomatic C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics at Lakeside Medical Center –39200 Hooker Hwy, Belle Glade 30 tests completed today Walk-up siteBy appointment only Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. – NoonAny age; need not be symptomatic C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics –1150 45th St., West Palm Beach63 tests completed today Walk-up siteBy appointment only Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.Any age; need not be symptomatic C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics –411 W. Indiantown Rd., Jupiter60 tests completed today Walk-up siteBy appointment only Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.Any age; need not be symptomatic C.L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics –225 S. Congress Ave, Delray Beach67 tests completed today Walk-up site By appointment only Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. – NoonAny age; need not be symptomatic C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics –1250 Southwinds Dr., Lantana16 tests completed today First Responders and Emergency Workers OnlyBy appointment only C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics –“Scout” Mobile Clinic Outreach230 tests completed today Walk-up siteAny age; need not be symptomaticVarying locations and hours as scheduled C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics –“Hero” Mobile Clinic Outreach37 tests completed today Walk-up siteAny age; need not be symptomaticVarying locations and hours as scheduled

The Health Care District’s C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics [brumbackclinics.org] are providing safe, in-person medical appointments and pharmacy services at eight clinic sites throughout Palm Beach County. Patients can call 561-642-1000 to schedule an appointment for either a telemedicine or inpatient visit.

FITTEAM Ballpark Rapid Antigen Testing Site

Drive up rapid testing (Abbott BinaxNOW) is now available at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. An appointment is no longer necessary. Tests are available for all ages with symptoms. The site will be open Tuesday – Saturday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Test results will be text to your phone within 30 minutes.

Florida Atlantic Testing Site in Boca Raton

Drive up rapid testing (Abbott BinaxNOW) is now available at Florida Atlantic University. The testing site is located at the FAU Tech Runway on the north end of the FAU campus at 901 NW 35th Street, Boca Raton, 33431. An appointment is not necessary for rapid testing. Tests are available for all ages with symptoms. The site will be open Tuesday – Saturday from 8:00 a.m. – Noon. Test results will be text to your phone within 30 minutes.

Town Center at Boca Raton Mall Testing

COVID-19 testing, every day, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., free to any age, with or without COVID-19 symptoms, no appointment necessary. Antigen rapid testing now available, every day, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., free to any age. Walk-up testing located at the Town Center at Boca Raton Mall, valet parking entrance, 6000 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, 33431. Appointments are still required for PCR/Molecular COVID-19 testing at this site. To make an appointment, call American Medical Response at 1-800-209-7919 Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Testing is available to anyone over the age of 12, with or without COVID-19 symptoms.

Wellington Community Center Testing

Palm Beach County has partnered with The Village of Wellington to provide free walk-up COVID-19 testing for all western communities’ residents age 12 and over. Health officials from Premier Family Health will conduct tests at the Wellington Community Center located at 12150 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington, 33414. Testing will be available daily by appointment, and is available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic residents. To make an appointment, call ﻿ 561-753-2484.



Homebound Resident Testing

Residents eligible include homebound elderly or individuals with disabilities who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and cannot leave their homes to access one of the drive-up or walk-up test collection sites. Residents who believe they are eligible for the in-home testing option should call 561-712-6400 for a pre-qualifying assessment. The testing line is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Summary Phase I Phase II Phase III Total Total Applications Received 4989 1461 602 7052 Applications Submitted/In Que for Review 0 0 173 173 Applications In Review 0 117 393 510 Applications Denied-Inaccurate, Ineligible 2004 409 6 2419 Applications Approved 0 115 30 145 CARES Grant Issued by Checks 2985 820 0 3805

Summary for Rent and Utility Assistance Count Total Services Received 10911 Services In Review 3093 Services Denied 1371 Services Returned 2241 Services Approved Pending Payment 158 CARES Rental & Utility Assistance Checks Issued 4048 CARES Processed Payment $6,847,106.15

Summary for Food Assistance Count Total Services Received 7906 Services In Review 1223 Services Denied 401 Services Returned 2017 Services Approved Pending Payment 227 CARES Food Assistance Cards Issued 4038 CARES Processed Payment $2,642,800.00

