Palm Beach County Community Services Department to Resume Acceptance of CARES Act Rental and Utility Assistance Applications

On Oct. 7, 2020, the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners, through its Community Services Department (CSD), will resume the acceptance of the rental and utility applications under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Eligible residents who experienced a loss of income as a direct result of COVID-19 and who are at or below 140 percent Area Median Income may apply for rental and utility assistance. Additional eligibility requirements apply, and maximum benefits are as follows:

Rent up to $10,000 in arrears beginning in March 2020

Electric, water and/or gas up to $1,200 in arrears beginning in March 2020

Residents may reapply for rental/utility assistance if they are still affected by the pandemic and have not received the maximum benefits listed above.

To apply for rental and utility assistance, visit rentalassistancepbc.org].

Also, food assistance is still available. CSD continues to accept applications for one-time food assistance. Under the CARES Act, Palm Beach County issues pre-paid debit cards to approved residents to purchase food. Only one card is issued per household, and all expenditures must be made by Dec. 30, 2020. Food assistance is based on household size. Maximum amounts are listed below.

1-2 household members: $400

3-4 household members: $800

5 or more household members: $1,000

To apply for food assistance, visit rentalassistancepbc.org.

In order to qualify for rental, utility or food assistance, applicants must present evidence their household was affected adversely by the COVID-19 pandemic. Supporting documentation such as a most recent pay stub or filed tax return, valid government issued ID and Social Security card must be provided to prove income eligibility. Samples of supporting documentation can be found at pbcgov.com/csdcaresactfaq.

To view a detailed list of eligibility requirements, visit pbcgov.com/csdcaresactfaq. For help, watch the ‘How to Apply’ video tutorial at bit.ly/CaresActTutorial.

The application portal for food and rental/utility assistance will remain open until Oct. 30, 2020.

For more information, contact CSD’s Contact Centre at 561.355.4792.