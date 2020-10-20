Kaufman Lynn Construction Names Joshua Atlas Chief Legal Officer

Chamber Member Update

Kaufman Lynn Construction has named Joshua M. Atlas, Esq. as its new chief legal officer responsible for the company’s legal affairs in Florida, North Carolina, and Texas.

Atlas, who is Board Certified in Construction Law by the Florida Bar, was most recently a partner in the West Palm Beach office of Saul, Ewing, Arnstein & Lehr, LLP, and served as the Vice Chair of the firm’s Construction Practice Group. Throughout his career, Atlas has represented contractors and developers in both litigation and transactional matters, including trying construction claims in state and federal court and negotiating complex construction and design agreements for residential and commercial projects. Atlas received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Florida and a Juris Doctor from Tulane University Law School.



The award-winning construction firm, headquartered in Delray Beach, Fla., employs about 250 professionals who manage multifamily, public safety, educational and other commercial construction projects throughout the southeast. Kaufman Lynn Construction was named “2020 Contractor of the Year” by industry-leading publication ENR Southeast due to the strength of its client relationships and recent revenue growth.

