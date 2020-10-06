Community Engagement Task Force to Host Forum on Policing in Palm Beach County

Community Engagement Task Force to Host Community Forum will feature the cities of Delray Beach and Boynton Beach

The Community Engagement Task Force of the Palm Beach County Criminal Justice Commission is hosting Forums on Policing as follow-ups to the countywide forum launched by the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners.

These forums will create communication platforms where members of the community (residents, organizations, and other stakeholders) meet with law enforcement officials, municipal and/or county leadership to discuss safety and crime prevention in the community.

The focus of the Policing Forums are to ensure open dialogue on police accountability, transparency, and race relations in the community.

The cities of Delray Beach and Boynton Beach are the first of many jurisdictions that will be featured in the coming months.

These local forums serve as the kick-off to more informal “dialogue to change” sessions that will be held in each of the participating jurisdictions. This event will be held in-person with a maximum of 50 attendees at the Arts Garage in Delray Beach. All others may participate virtually via Webex.

Pre-registration is required: eventbrite.com/e/a-digital-forum-on-policing-in-palm-beach-county-registration-123024506611