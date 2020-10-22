Clerk & Comptroller’s Office Receives Record Number of eRecordings

Chamber Member Update

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. – A record-breaking number of people are saving time and recording their deeds, mortgages and other official records online with the Clerk & Comptroller, Palm Beach County.

More than 33,000 official records were recorded electronically with the Clerk & Comptroller in September — an all-time high for a single month. Since Sept. 2019, the office has recorded nearly 330,000 official records online.

The Clerk & Comptroller’s eRecording service eliminates the need to mail or deliver documents to the courthouse. The electronic service is available around the clock, providing customers with more efficient and convenient service.

“Although we’ve offered eRecording since 2014, more customers today are now taking advantage of the convenience it provides by safely and securely submitting documents online rather than coming to the courthouse,” said Clerk & Comptroller Sharon R. Bock, Esq.

Since its launch six years ago, eRecording has become one of the Clerk & Comptroller’s most popular online services.

More than 70 percent of the official records filed with the Clerk & Comptroller are recorded electronically. Deeds and mortgages are among the most common eRecorded documents.

The number of mortgages recorded by the Clerk & Comptroller has increased by 33 percent year over year. Since Sept. 2019, more than 58,000 mortgages have been recorded.

To learn more about the Clerk & Comptroller’s eRecording service, visit mypalmbeachclerk.com/recording