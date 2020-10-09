CHILDNET LAUNCHES TUESDAYS OF GIVING: A CAMPAIGN TO RAISE ESSENTIAL FUNDS FOR FOSTER YOUTH AND CAREGIVERS THROUGHOUT BROWARD AND PALM BEACH COUNTIES

Member Update

Fort Lauderdale (October 9, 2020)- ChildNet, a Community-Based Care lead agency that protects abused, abandoned and neglected children throughout Broward and Palm Beach County, is pleased to announce Tuesdays of Giving. This campaign will run Tuesdays in October, November and December and will raise much needed funds to support foster youth and caregivers throughout Broward and Palm Beach counties.

“At ChildNet, our mission is to protect abused, abandoned and neglected children in the communities we serve,” said Larry Rein, ChildNet CEO & President. “It is essential that during this trying time we show up for the most vulnerable and provide them with the extras to make them feel special.”

For children in foster care, the holidays can be a very difficult time. Foster children often feel lonely and sad at a time when most kids are making their holiday wish lists or spending time with family. A contribution to ChildNet’s Tuesdays of Giving will help ensure that the children under our care have everything they need by alleviating some of the financial burdens of their caregivers.

A donation will provide much-needed enhanced services and support, as well as holiday gifts and COVID-19 relief efforts. Other areas include specialized medical care, tutoring and enrichment activities like arts and sports programs that build resilience and foster success.

ChildNet is currently serving over 3,300 foster youth and families throughout Broward and Palm Beach Counties. This fund will provide assistance to children and families involved in the foster care system.

To help further assist in this time of need for youth and families under ChildNet’s care, please visit: https://www.childnet.us/donate-now and www.facebook.com/ChildNet.

About ChildNet:

ChildNet was selected by the Florida Department of Children & Families to serve as the Community-Based Care (CBC) lead agency in both Broward and Palm Beach counties. As such, it is the single private nonprofit entity responsible for administration of the local child welfare system in each county. ChildNet fulfills this responsibility by providing managing comprehensive networks of child welfare service providers. The agency’s mission is to protect abused, abandoned and neglected children in the communities it serves. Fulfillment of this mission requires constant input and support from community stakeholders and service providers. For more information about ChildNet, please call 954-414-6000 in Broward or 561-352-2500 in Palm Beach, or visit www.ChildNet.us and www.facebook.com/ChildNet.