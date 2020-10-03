Published On: Sat, Oct 3rd, 2020

CARES Funding Available to Homeowners in Palm Beach County

The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners approved the CARES Mortgage Assistance Program on May 15, 2020, to accelerate assistance to eligible homeowners whose households have suffered a loss of income due to COVID-19. This $20 million allocation for the Mortgage Assistance Program uses a portion of the county’s $261 million allocation from the federal CARES Act approved by Congress. Funds are awarded as a grant.

Round 2 of CARES Mortgage Assistance will provide up to 6 months of assistance (not to exceed $10,000), to income eligible households that are at least one month delinquent (after February 29, 2020) in home mortgage, escrow payments (PITI), and/or condominium and homeowners’ association dues. Payments can only be provided through December 2020.

All requests for assistance will be reviewed and underwritten based on approved criteria. To qualify, homeowners must demonstrate that the costs are directly tied to COVID-19. Additional criteria include but are not limited to income eligibility, residence must be owner occupied, property must be in Palm Beach County, and the assessed value cannot exceed $331,888.

All applications must be submitted online and will be processed on a first-come, first-eligible basis.

The online application is expected to launch on Friday, October 9th at 8AM and can be accessed at the Department of Housing and Economic Sustainability’s website: PBCGov.com/hes.

A description of the program in English, Creole and Spanish is available at PBCGov.com/hes.

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

