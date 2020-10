https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8au7IE6j_aQ

Guests: Chef George Patti, Mealtago Executive Chef/Owner and Alan Ataman, Co-Owner Mealtago

Every Friday, Pedro chats with a local about their job and highlights their business in this business show that shares with the City all the amazing local business.

Follow the main news of the day at www.bocaratontribune.com/