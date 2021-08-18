Florida’s Newest SoBol Location Delights the Community with Kosher Offerings

The growing Long Island-based acai bowl and smoothie café is making quite an impact in the Florida market

Boca Raton, FL – Nothing could stop the opening of the Boca Raton SoBol franchise—even the COVID-19 pandemic. Opening its doors during the height of the pandemic proved to be a great business move for this growing superfood café. Adhering to strict COVID-19 guidelines, the new Boca Raton store dished out free acai bowls to the first 50 customers during the Grand Opening. There was a crowd on opening day, and the customers keep coming as the location marks its 1 year anniversary on Friday, July 23rd.

Boca Raton marks the franchise’s second Florida location. The SoBol brand is gaining in popularity as is the new shop in Boca. The competition with similar-style café’s is heating up in Boca Raton, but the SoBol brand stands out among the crowd with its customizable acai bowls and smoothies. Add to that; kosher certification in a community desiring that option as well as gluten free, dairy free, vegan and allergy friendly options.

Owners Rob and Michelle Meadows are pleased with how well their store has been received. Rob says it’s all about giving your customers what they want. “Michelle and I saw that there was a lot of competition in this area with similar smoothie bars. We knew we would do well because the SoBol brand is strong. We offer a customizable menu with fresh, healthy food, but we took it to the next-level for our customers. We are proud to be the only fully certified kosher acai bowl shop in all of Boca. There’s a large population who keep kosher here, and we are accommodating their needs.”

Besides the Boca Raton location, the Meadows’ are developing their second franchise location in Boynton Beach, Florida. They saw the success another friend was having with his SoBol location in Long Island, and decided to give the franchise a try. Michelle says it’s been a great business move, “We have received such great support and encouragement from the SoBol team. When we opened our doors, we were completely ready to take on this new adventure. The training and preparation were top-notch and we cannot believe the success we’ve had thus far.”

The Boynton Beach location will be the third SoBol shop in Florida as the brand is experiencing tremendous growth and success.

About SoBol

Founded in 2014 by Jason Mazzarone and Jim Kalomiris on Long Island, New York, SoBol made its mark as a café that specializes in acai bowls, green bowls, fruit smoothies, and more. SoBol believes that eating healthier alternatives should never be a chore and takes pride in blending fresh acai daily, producing homemade granola, and using only the freshest of fruits for toppings. At SoBol, customers are offered the best product, with the best service at the most competitive price.

With 51 locations operating across New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Florida, Virginia, California, and North Carolina, SoBol is quickly becoming one of the most recognizable superfood shops in the country. Visit ownasobol.com to learn more about the benefits of owning a franchise in the expanding acai and smoothie industry. For more information, visit mysobol.com, ownasobol.com, or call 631-419-3470.