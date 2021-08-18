SOL Hosts Luxury Weekend for Minority Business Owners
Learn everything you need to know about growing your business from the experts
Boca Raton, FL – The pandemic has forced many businesses to close their doors in Palm Beach County and those who survived are struggling like never before. But there is hope.
Sophisticated Out Loud presents a weekend of business-to-business connections, rest, relaxation,
networking, but most importantly business workshops.
The workshops are aimed at teaching business owners about finance, PR & marketing, overall health, and
wellness including sexual wellness, cryptocurrency, and economic parity. “Many minority owned businesses, need to know what’s available to them and these workshops will help to level the playing field.” Said, Frank Hayden, Director of the West Palm Beach Office of Equal Opportunity.
Dellesa Kirk-Johnson and Nicole Cummings co-founders of Sophisticated Out Loud and organizers of the
event say, “this is a great opportunity to enjoy a luxurious five-star resort and network with other business
professionals in a fun relaxing environment.”
Safety will be a top priority at this inaugural event so masks and social distancing will be required at all
workshops.
- WHO: Sophisticated Out Loud
- WHAT: Business to business connect weekend
- WHEN: Friday August 20, 2021 – Monday, August 23rd , 2021
- WHERE: Eau Hotel Palm Beach – 100 S Ocean Blvd, Manalapan, FL 33462
Event Sponsors:
City of West Palm Beach –Hey, Sandy! PR & Communications –Jervonte Edmonds–Socialite Vision
KWA Branding–Stellar Marketing–Calla Genics—Valley National Bank
About SOL: SOL leadership team is Nicole Cummings and Dellesa Kirk Johnson, both
with over 20 plus years in the entertainment industry. Dellesa and Nicole recognized that
there are few entertainment options available for the mature professional demographic
in Palm Beach County and came up with the annual event SOL (Sophisticated out
Loud). https://sophisticatedoutloud.com/
