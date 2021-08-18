SOL Hosts Luxury Weekend for Minority Business Owners

Learn everything you need to know about growing your business from the experts

Boca Raton, FL – The pandemic has forced many businesses to close their doors in Palm Beach County and those who survived are struggling like never before. But there is hope.

Sophisticated Out Loud presents a weekend of business-to-business connections, rest, relaxation,

networking, but most importantly business workshops.

The workshops are aimed at teaching business owners about finance, PR & marketing, overall health, and

wellness including sexual wellness, cryptocurrency, and economic parity. “Many minority owned businesses, need to know what’s available to them and these workshops will help to level the playing field.” Said, Frank Hayden, Director of the West Palm Beach Office of Equal Opportunity.

Dellesa Kirk-Johnson and Nicole Cummings co-founders of Sophisticated Out Loud and organizers of the

event say, “this is a great opportunity to enjoy a luxurious five-star resort and network with other business

professionals in a fun relaxing environment.”

Safety will be a top priority at this inaugural event so masks and social distancing will be required at all

workshops.

WHO: Sophisticated Out Loud

WHAT: Business to business connect weekend

WHEN: Friday August 20, 2021 – Monday, August 23rd , 2021

WHERE: Eau Hotel Palm Beach – 100 S Ocean Blvd, Manalapan, FL 33462



Event Sponsors:

City of West Palm Beach –Hey, Sandy! PR & Communications –Jervonte Edmonds–Socialite Vision

KWA Branding–Stellar Marketing–Calla Genics—Valley National Bank

About SOL: SOL leadership team is Nicole Cummings and Dellesa Kirk Johnson, both

with over 20 plus years in the entertainment industry. Dellesa and Nicole recognized that

there are few entertainment options available for the mature professional demographic

in Palm Beach County and came up with the annual event SOL (Sophisticated out

Loud). https://sophisticatedoutloud.com/

