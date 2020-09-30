Palm Beach County Operations Coronavirus Update

Palm Beach County is turning the corner in its fight to keep the pandemic from overwhelming our healthcare network. With the decision by Governor Ron Desantis to scale back the restrictions that have been in place since March, much of the responsibility for the health and safety of our residents will fall on their shoulders.

Below, is an update of the decisions made by the county with respect to the restrictions in place to minimize a resurgence of the virus. It is imperative for our residents to continue to be mindful of the steps we all need to take to minimize our risk of infection and, if infected, minimize the risk of transmitting the disease to others.

PALM BEACH COUNTY EXECUTIVE ORDER 20-28 ISSUED FOR PHASE 3 REOPENINGS (Effective as of 5PM on September 29)

On September 25, Governor DeSantis issued EXECUTIVE ORDER 20-244, which moved all of Florida’s counties into Phase 3. The Governor’s Order included a preemption of any county-issued COVID-19 emergency order that would prevent an individual from working or from operating a business.

The Order also stated restaurants cannot be limited by any COVID-19 order to less than fifty percent of their indoor capacity and imposed on the counties certain requirements if a county deemed it necessary to limit an establishment to less than one hundred percent of its indoor capacity.

Finally, the order suspended the collection of fines and penalties associated with COVID-19 restrictions enforced upon individuals.

PALM BEACH COUNTY MASK MANDATE

Palm Beach County’s facial covering mandate remains in place.

Although the Governor’s Order suspends the collection of fines and penalties enforced upon individuals, it does not preempt local governments from assessing fines or otherwise penalizing businesses that violate emergency orders including mask mandates.

Palm Beach County will continue (as long as the facial covering Order is in place) to educate and assist with compliance. Imposing fines or penalties against businesses is only undertaken when compliance cannot be obtained.

GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS ISSUES EXECUTIVE ORDER 20-244 MOVING ALL OF FLORIDA’S 67 COUNTIES INTO PHASE 3.

Executive Order 20-244 did the following:

· Removed state-level restrictions on businesses, such as restaurants.

· Provided no COVID-19 emergency ordinance may prevent an individual from working or operating a business, giving Floridians and business owners needed certainty and the ability to provide for themselves and their families.

· Provided restaurants may not be limited by a COVID-19 emergency order by any local government to less than 50 percent of their indoor capacity

· Suspended all outstanding fines and penalties, and the collection of such moving forward, applied against individuals related to COVID-19.

PALM BEACH COUNTY HAS EXTENDED THE COVID-19 STATE OF EMERGENCY UNTIL OCTOBER 2ND

Health Care District of Palm Beach County’s Testing

Health Care District of Palm Beach County COVID-19 Testing Facilities Call the Testing Hotline for an appointment: 561.642.1000Over 81,000 tests performed since March. Test results are taking 2 days or less at all sites. FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches5444 Haverhill Rd., West Palm Beach Drive-through site By appointment only; Tuesday through Saturday, 8AM – Noon Any age; need not be symptomaticAntibody testing by appointment only C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics at Lakeside Medical Center –39200 Hooker Hwy, Belle Glade Walk-up siteBy appointment only Monday through Friday; 8AM – Noon Any age; need not be symptomatic C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics –1150 45th St., West Palm Beach Walk-up siteBy appointment only Monday through Friday; 8– 11AM Any age; need not be symptomatic C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics –411 W. Indiantown Rd., Jupiter Walk-up siteBy appointment only Monday through Friday; 8 – 11AM Any age; need not be symptomatic C.L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics –225 S. Congress Ave, Delray Beach Walk-up site By appointment only Monday through Friday; 8AM – Noon Any age; need not be symptomatic C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics –1250 Southwinds Dr., Lantana First Responders and Emergency Workers Only By appointment only C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics –“Scout” Mobile Clinic Outreach Walk-up siteAny age; need not be symptomatic Varying locations and hours as scheduled

The Health Care District’s C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics [brumbackclinics.org] are providing safe, in-person medical appointments and pharmacy services at eight clinic sites throughout Palm Beach County. Patients can call 561.642.1000 to schedule an appointment for either a telemedicine or inpatient visit.

Rapid Antigen Testing Site

Rapid antigen testing is now available at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. The site will be open Tuesday – Saturday from 8AM – 4PM for anyone 65 years of age or older, 5 to 18 years of age or anyone over 5 years old showing symptoms of COVID-19. Appointments are required. Registration can be done online at tourhealth.com or by calling 866.416.6341. Online scheduling is preferred.

Florida Atlantic Testing Site in Boca Raton

The site tested 197 residents today. The testing site is located at the FAU Tech Runway on the north end of the FAU campus at 901 NW 35th St, Boca Raton, 33431. Appointments are required for testing. To make an appointment, call American Medical Response at 800.209.7919 Monday through Friday from 9AM – 5PM. Testing is available to anyone over the age of 12, with or without COVID-19 symptoms.

South County Civic Center Site in West Delray Beach

The site tested 75 residents today. The drive through testing site is located at the South County Civic Center located at 16700 Jog Rd, Delray Beach, FL 33446. Appointments are required for testing. To make an appointment, call American Medical Response at 800.209.7919 Monday through Friday from 9AM – 5PM. Testing is available to anyone over the age of 12, with or without COVID-19 symptoms.

Wellington Community Center Testing

The Village of Wellington has partnered with Premier Family Health to provide FREE walk-up COVID-19 testing for all western communities’ residents age 12 and over. Health officials from Premier Family Health will conduct tests at the Wellington Community Center located at 12150 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington, 33414. Testing will be available daily by appointment, and is available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic residents. To make an appointment, call 561.753.2484.

Homebound Resident Testing

Residents eligible include homebound elderly or individuals with disabilities who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and cannot leave their homes to access one of the drive-up or walk-up test collection sites. Residents who believe they are eligible for the in-home testing option should call 561.712.6400 for a pre-qualifying assessment. The testing line is open from 8AM – 5PM. Monday through Friday.

DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY SERVICES PROGRAMS

The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners, through its Community Services Department (CSD), is providing direct assistance for food and rent assistance to eligible residents of Palm Beach County under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Below is a chart reflecting the CARES dollars that have been distributed for food and rent assistance as of 5:00 P.M. on Tuesday:

Summary for Rent and Utility Assistance Count Total Services Received 6685 Services In Review 2183 Services Denied 1069 Services Returned 1123 Services Approved Pending Payment 203 CARES Rental & Utility Assistance Checks Issued 2107 CARES Processed Payment $3,551,434.59