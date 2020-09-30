Published On: Wed, Sep 30th, 2020

Palm Beach County Operations Coronavirus Update

Palm Beach County is turning the corner in its fight to keep the pandemic from overwhelming our healthcare network. With the decision by Governor Ron Desantis to scale back the restrictions that have been in place since March, much of the responsibility for the health and safety of our residents will fall on their shoulders.

Below, is an update of the decisions made by the county with respect to the restrictions in place to minimize a resurgence of the virus. It is imperative for our residents to continue to be mindful of the steps we all need to take to minimize our risk of infection and, if infected, minimize the risk of transmitting the disease to others.

PALM BEACH COUNTY EXECUTIVE ORDER 20-28 ISSUED FOR PHASE 3 REOPENINGS (Effective as of 5PM on September 29)

On September 25, Governor DeSantis issued EXECUTIVE ORDER 20-244, which moved all of Florida’s counties into Phase 3.  The Governor’s Order included a preemption of any county-issued COVID-19 emergency order that would prevent an individual from working or from operating a business.

The Order also stated restaurants cannot be limited by any COVID-19 order to less than fifty percent of their indoor capacity and imposed on the counties certain requirements if a county deemed it necessary to limit an establishment to less than one hundred percent of its indoor capacity.

Finally, the order suspended the collection of fines and penalties associated with COVID-19 restrictions enforced upon individuals.

PALM BEACH COUNTY MASK MANDATE

Palm Beach County’s facial covering mandate remains in place.

Although the Governor’s Order suspends the collection of fines and penalties enforced upon individuals, it does not preempt local governments from assessing fines or otherwise penalizing businesses that violate emergency orders including mask mandates. 

Palm Beach County will continue (as long as the facial covering Order is in place) to educate and assist with compliance. Imposing fines or penalties against businesses is only undertaken when compliance cannot be obtained.

GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS ISSUES EXECUTIVE ORDER 20-244 MOVING ALL OF FLORIDA’S 67 COUNTIES INTO PHASE 3. 

Executive Order 20-244 did the following:

·       Removed state-level restrictions on businesses, such as restaurants.

·       Provided no COVID-19 emergency ordinance may prevent an individual from working or operating a business, giving Floridians and business owners needed certainty and the ability to provide for themselves and their families. 

·       Provided restaurants may not be limited by a COVID-19 emergency order by any local government to less than 50 percent of their indoor capacity

·       Suspended all outstanding fines and penalties, and the collection of such moving forward, applied against individuals related to COVID-19. 

CLICK HERE TO VIEW PALM BEACH COUNTY EMERGENCY ORDERS

PALM BEACH COUNTY HAS EXTENDED THE COVID-19 STATE OF EMERGENCY UNTIL OCTOBER 2ND

Health Care District of Palm Beach County’s Testing

Health Care District of Palm Beach County COVID-19 Testing Facilities   Call the Testing Hotline for an appointment: 561.642.1000Over 81,000 tests performed since March. Test results are taking 2 days or less at all sites.
 FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches5444 Haverhill Rd., West Palm BeachDrive-through site By appointment only; Tuesday through Saturday, 8AM – Noon Any age; need not be symptomaticAntibody testing by appointment only
C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics at Lakeside Medical Center –39200 Hooker Hwy, Belle GladeWalk-up siteBy appointment only Monday through Friday; 8AM – Noon Any age; need not be symptomatic
C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics –1150 45th St., West Palm BeachWalk-up siteBy appointment only Monday through Friday; 8– 11AM Any age; need not be symptomatic
C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics –411 W. Indiantown Rd., JupiterWalk-up siteBy appointment only Monday through Friday; 8 – 11AM Any age; need not be symptomatic
C.L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics –225 S. Congress Ave, Delray BeachWalk-up site By appointment only Monday through Friday; 8AM – Noon Any age; need not be symptomatic
C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics –1250 Southwinds Dr., LantanaFirst Responders and Emergency Workers Only By appointment only
C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics –“Scout” Mobile Clinic OutreachWalk-up siteAny age; need not be symptomatic Varying locations and hours as scheduled

The Health Care District’s C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics [brumbackclinics.org] are providing safe, in-person medical appointments and pharmacy services at eight clinic sites throughout Palm Beach County.  Patients can call 561.642.1000 to schedule an appointment for either a telemedicine or inpatient visit.

Rapid Antigen Testing Site

Rapid antigen testing is now available at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. The site will be open Tuesday – Saturday from 8AM – 4PM for anyone 65 years of age or older, 5 to 18 years of age or anyone over 5 years old showing symptoms of COVID-19. Appointments are required. Registration can be done online at tourhealth.com or by calling 866.416.6341. Online scheduling is preferred.

Florida Atlantic Testing Site in Boca Raton

The site tested 197 residents today. The testing site is located at the FAU Tech Runway on the north end of the FAU campus at 901 NW 35th St, Boca Raton, 33431. Appointments are required for testing. To make an appointment, call American Medical Response at 800.209.7919 Monday through Friday from 9AM – 5PM. Testing is available to anyone over the age of 12, with or without COVID-19 symptoms.

South County Civic Center Site in West Delray Beach

The site tested 75 residents today. The drive through testing site is located at the South County Civic Center located at 16700 Jog Rd, Delray Beach, FL 33446. Appointments are required for testing. To make an appointment, call American Medical Response at 800.209.7919 Monday through Friday from 9AM – 5PM. Testing is available to anyone over the age of 12, with or without COVID-19 symptoms.

Wellington Community Center Testing

The Village of Wellington has partnered with Premier Family Health to provide FREE walk-up COVID-19 testing for all western communities’ residents age 12 and over. Health officials from Premier Family Health will conduct tests at the Wellington Community Center located at 12150 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington, 33414. Testing will be available daily by appointment, and is available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic residents. To make an appointment, call  561.753.2484.

Homebound Resident Testing

Residents eligible include homebound elderly or individuals with disabilities who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and cannot leave their homes to access one of the drive-up or walk-up test collection sites. Residents who believe they are eligible for the in-home testing option should call 561.712.6400 for a pre-qualifying assessment. The testing line is open from 8AM – 5PM. Monday through Friday.

DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY SERVICES PROGRAMS

The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners, through its Community Services Department (CSD), is providing direct assistance for food and rent assistance to eligible residents of Palm Beach County under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Below is a chart reflecting the CARES dollars that have been distributed for food and rent assistance as of 5:00 P.M. on Tuesday: 

Summary for Rent and Utility AssistanceCount
Total Services Received6685
Services In Review2183
Services Denied1069
Services Returned1123
Services Approved Pending Payment203
CARES Rental & Utility Assistance Checks Issued2107
CARES Processed Payment$3,551,434.59
Summary for Food AssistanceCount
Total Services Received5162
Services In Review3048
Services Denied246
Services Returned908
Services Approved Pending Payment148
CARES Food Assistance Checks Issued812
CARES Processed Payment$522,400.00

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It
if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk/xfbml.customerchat.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.12&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));