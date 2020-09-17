GREENSPOON MARDER HOSTS INAUGURAL VIRTUAL INNOVATION SUMMIT

Chamber Member Update

Fort Lauderdale, FL, September 29, 2020 – Top companies and thought leaders across industry lines will come together at Greenspoon Marder’s inaugural Innovation Summit to discuss the changes, challenges and opportunities instigated by the global pandemic.

The Innovation Summit is a three day virtual summit being held from September 29to October 1, where those who are innovating and evolving their businesses in the face of COVID-19 will share how they have approached these global changes and turned these challenges into opportunities for growth. Attendees will leave with creative ideas for their own new courses of success. As legal practitioners and executives across the country continue to develop distinct strategies to navigate and adapt to these unprecedented times, this summit will provide a unique opportunity for learning and the exchange of ideas.

“We are eager to host the inaugural Innovation Summit, so that professionals across various industries can come together to share their ideas and experiences during this time of great uncertainty,” said Gerry Greenspoon, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder. “Life as we’ve known it has completely changed, so we are excited to use this opportunity to connect with other industry leaders. Our hope is that attendees leave the summit feeling both educated and inspired,” commented Michael Marder, co-managing director of Greenspoon Marder.

Topics discussed will include real estate, technology, education, hospitality, social justice, marketing, and much more. With speakers from top companies and organizations in Florida and across the nation, truly this summit has something for everyone. The full program schedule can be found here.

