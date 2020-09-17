Five Reasons Why You Need a Mobile App for Your Business

A mobile application is no longer a luxury attribute of business, but a necessary tool for advertising content and services. When the whole life of the average person is concentrated on a smartphone, every business should introduce its own app. However, there is also an opposite opinion that doesn’t support chasing the trend. We have considered several reasons in favor of creating a mobile application.

Pros of Mobile App Development

Mobile apps have already penetrated our lives: we use them for online banking, navigation, delivery, communication, shopping, entertainment, etc. Many companies like beetroot.co create various native or cross-platform software for different business spheres. Their clients are mostly guided by the following reasons:

1. Stimulation of Sales

To achieve this goal, you can add to the mobile application extra functions, which will make the client visit it more often and buy more. For example, you can add push notifications that have proven to be a powerful marketing tool. With their help, you can inform clients about new promotions and special offers, remind them about upcoming events, or report on completed transactions.

2. Expanding Marketing Opportunities

Another advantage of the mobile app is access to mobile hardware: GPS, camera, microphone, fingerprint scanner, etc. It allows business owners to attract the target audience: for example, the makeup brand Make Up For Ever created a mobile app specifically for its face sculpting product line. The goal was to teach girls and women how to use the brand’s various products. So, girls could immediately buy the items that they had just used on their faces online. This is where the entertainment element meets the commercial side of the project.

3. Increasing Brand Awareness

Many mobile users appreciate such modern technologies as augmented and virtual reality. There are truly a lot of travel apps that allow people to visit various places of the world remotely. In this way, local authorities are trying to attract more tourists to their cities and make sure that their trips are exciting. AR and VR are also used in engineering, medicine, entertainment, education, and many other spheres of life. Such solutions not only increase brand awareness but also create some added value to the business.

4. Increasing Customer Loyalty

The mobile application greatly simplifies interaction with the client due to additional functions:

one-touch access to the application,

smooth animations,

the ability to use the application offline,

customizable targeting of push notifications.

Some companies use original ways to communicate with users. For example, the client can take a picture in the brand’s clothes and upload it to the social network with a hashtag. Thus, when a potential client swipes the catalog, they will see not only studio photos but also live pictures of ordinary people.

There are also more traditional, but no less effective ways to earn the client’s love:

useful content (training schedule for a fitness center, recipes for a grocery store, etc.);

exclusive offers;

the loyalty system.

It is important to note that the operation of a mobile app does not make sense without tracking the results. Therefore, during the development process, it is worth integrating analytics tools into it.

5. Attracting Potential Clients

By having an application, you will receive a nice bonus – free traffic from the App Store and Google Play. A certain part of users will find and love the application without any effort from you. A mobile app is a nice source of lead generation. To attract a potential customer, you can offer a bonus, free shipping, or a lifetime discount on a product or service by downloading the app. Another popular option is a discount that you can share with a friend.

In Conclusion

It is very important to remember that a mobile app can change user behavior and quickly lead them through the sales funnel, but you should also take care of other factors affecting the conversion. So, we recommend you to adhere to these three principles:

The development of an app should correspond to the business tasks of the company;

The result can be achieved only by a smart combination of idea, design, and programming;

The client should take an active part in the development process.

As a result, an effective tool is born from scratch and works for the success of the company.