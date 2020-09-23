Probation and parole are two disciplinary systems issued through the judicial system in regards to a criminal charge or illegal offense. While both punishments consist of court-mandated supervision for the convicted party, oftentimes, these two terms are used interchangeably, which can not be further from their actual roles. The onset of probation or parole for a convicted culprit differs based on their criminal history, whether it is at the beginning of a legal battle or after serving a prolonged sentence for a certain amount of time. This article explains the discrepancies between probation and parole and how to get in touch with a criminal defense lawyer as soon as possible.

Parole vs. Probation

When trying to understand the differences between probation and parole, comparing the two would be similar to lemons and limes, they are within the same family, yet possess unique properties. Comparatively, probation is like an acute illness; short-lived, sudden, and sometimes disappearing as fast as it developed. Parole, on-the-other-hand is relatively chronic and is presented as a grant after a long, extended process. Probation, under the supervision of the court, acts as a substitute for jail time or a decree instead of a prison sentence. Parole is a form of early release based on conditional requirements dictated by the state and its corrections structure.

Probation Conditions

A probation ruling follows a strict set of guidelines that the offender must comply with. In every case, probations will follow a supervision statute, in which the offender must report to their assigned officer and confirm that they are adhering by the terms of their probation agreement or risk being put behind bars. Based on the Standard Conditions Of Probation and Supervised Release, probationers are subjected to surprise visits from their officer, disengagement with anyone involved in criminal activity, non-possession of any firearms or harmful weapons, maintain an approved residence location, abstain from all crime, and holding a full-time job to name a few. Depending on the severity of the crime, probationers will often fall under an active or inactive surveillance standing. An active standing requires directly reporting to the supervising officer regularly while inactive has the liberation of reporting infrequently in the instance of a minor charge.

Parole Conditions

As opposed to short term probation, parole refers to the release of an incarcerated inmate upon serving a percentage of their original sentence. A drawn-out sentence of many years offers some inmates rehabilitation where they are no longer viewed as a threat to society. In such a scenario, they are granted parole where the remainder of their sentence is reduced to serving the community, or be discharged from prison entirely, allowed to live a free life. Similar to probationary agreements, parole can also include regular check-ins with a parole officer or a similar authority head based on active or inactive status. The active status may be limited to financial obligations or posing the risk of fleeing the country.

Violations

Any violation of probation or parole results in incarceration. Violation of probation includes breaking any specified codes of conduct like not showing up for a trial, harboring firearms and substances, or partaking in illegal activity. Breaking parole conditions usually certifies an inmate’s return to prison to serve their original sentence.

Probation and parole are not black and white concepts, whether you have been wrongfully accused of breaching the boundaries of your parole or desire to renegotiate the terms of your probation, the dedicated attorneys at Stroleny Law criminal defense firm offers 24/7 free consultations to those in need. Call today to get in touch with one of their criminal defense lawyers.