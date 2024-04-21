Whatever You Have Is Enough for God

By Rick Warren — 04/21/2024

“‘Where shall we buy bread for these people to eat?’ He asked this only to test him, for he already had in mind what he was going to do.” John 6:5-6 (NIV)

Do you remember the story of Jesus feeding 5,000 people with only five loaves of bread and two fish? I think it’s amazing that, out of 5,000 people, it seems only one person brought a lunch. I’m thinking a lot of people were hiding picnic baskets under their robes because they didn’t want to share with anybody else.

But one little boy offered the bread and fish he packed for his lunch. He gave Jesus what little he had, and God used it to not just feed a lot of people but also to show them how much he cares and how powerful he is.

God always starts with what you have. You may not have much time. Your assets may not be worth much. You may not think you have much talent.

But you can give God everything in your life. Give him your heart. Give him your attention. Give him your past, present, and future. Give him your offering. It may not be much, but you can give him your five loaves and two fish.

In John 6:5-6 Jesus asks, “‘Where shall we buy bread for these people to eat?’ He asked this only to test him, for he already had in mind what he was going to do” (NIV).

Jesus wasn’t worried about how to feed 5,000 people. He already had in mind what he was going to do. He saw the need long before the disciples did—and he had a plan.

You need to understand this truth today: God always has the answer before you even know the problem. God is not worried about your unsolvable problem. It’s not too late in the day for Jesus. He saw your problem long before you did. He knew it was coming, and he already had a plan for it. God knows the solution to your problem before you even recognize it’s a problem!

So why are you worrying? Just admit you have a problem you can’t solve on your own, and then give God everything you have. Watch him take your loaves and fish and turn them into a feast.

Talk It Over

When you face an unsolvable problem, is your first reaction to look at your own resources or God’s promises? Why?

What does it mean to give God something?

Why do you think God wants us to surrender what we have before he works a miracle?

