Published On: Wed, Sep 9th, 2020

Boca Raton Public Library Welcomes Residents Back as PBC Moves Into Phase II

LIMITED HOURS

The Downtown Library and Spanish River Library buildings are open for Express Service, which includes new library cards and renewals, checkouts, and browsing for up to 30 minutes. Monday – Saturday: 9:00am-3:00pmSunday: Closed Curbside holds pick-up service will continue:Monday – Saturday: 9:00am-5:00pmSunday: Closed

RETURNING ITEMS

Book drops are open 24/7. All items will be quarantined for 3 days and then cleaned before being returned to the shelves or given to the next patron on hold.

SAFETY FIRST

Occupancy will be limited to 50 people to maintain physical distancing. Facial coverings are required. Please follow signs and designated floor markings. No unattended children under age 12. Visitors are encouraged to practice safety and hygiene as recommended by the CDC and Florida Department of Health.

UNAVAILABLE SERVICES

At this time, computers, printers, and study areas are not available. The upstairs mezzanine at Spanish River Library is closed until further notice. No cash transactions; credit and debit cards only.

CONTINUED VIRTUAL PROGRAMMING

All programs and classes will continue online.Visit our calendar for virtual book and film discussions.Watch virtual story times on Facebook.Adult on-demand classes are available on our website.Our Digital Library is open 24/7!

Boca Raton Public Library

Downtown: 400 NW 2nd Ave Boca Raton FL 33432

Spanish River: 1501 NW Spanish River Blvd Boca Raton FL 33431

Phone: 561.393.7852 | Email: [email protected] | bocalibrary.org

