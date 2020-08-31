PBC Tax Collector Announces Registration Renewal Period Change for Owners of Heavy Trucks

Anne M Gannon Tax Collector Palm Beach County

Statewide change will reduce registration renewal confusion for owners of heavy trucks

Anne M. Gannon has announced the registration renewal period for hundreds of thousands of heavy trucks weighing between 5,001 and 7,999 pounds is changing from December to the primary registrant’s date of birth.

The statewide change affects heavy trucks owned by individuals only, and not those owned by businesses. The transition to the primary registrant’s birthdate will take place during the 2020 renewal period.

“Since December is already one of the busiest months in our offices and in tax collector offices statewide, this decades-old requirement for thousands of clients to renew in December just didn’t make sense,” said Gannon.

Most registration renewals are determined by the primary registrant’s birthdate. Since 1983 there has been an exception to this rule, which required individual owners of heavy trucks to renew in December, instead of on the primary registrant’s birthdate.

During this year’s renewal, registrants have a few options, allowing them to renew from this December until their birthdate in 2021, or to renew through their birth month in 2022.

Registrations can be renewed three months before their month of expiration.

As a result, owners of heavy trucks weighing between 5,001 pounds and 7,999 pounds can renew as early as Sept. 1, 2020. In most cases, registrations can be renewed quickly and securely at PBCTax.com.

As a reminder, due to the pandemic, the Constitutional Tax Collector’s Office cannot accept walk-in clients. Palm Beach County residents may schedule an appointment for in-person service at PBCTax.com.

For more information on the change of the renewal period for heavy trucks, please visit PBCTax.com, or follow the agency on Twitter and Instagram (@TAXPBC).

Clients may also call the Constitutional Tax Collector’s Office at 561.355.2264 Monday through Friday, 8:15AM to 5PM.