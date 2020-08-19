Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000

Chamber Member Update

The SilverLogic Ranks No. 1794 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 238 Percent

FLORIDA, August 13, 2020 – Inc. magazine revealed that The SilverLogic is No. 1794 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“Our ranking is a testament to the hard work and efforts of our entire organization,” said Chief Executive Officer David Hartmann. “We have an amazing group of developers and support staff, and are thrilled to make it on to this prestigious list. We’ve placed significant focus over the past several years on growing our business, supporting our customers, and building a business that can withstand an ever-changing market.”

The SilverLogic is honored to serve partners like Visa, TransUnion, FirstService Residential, Neo4j, Body Details, VuPulse, Inspected, Delivery Dudes, Air Pros, and many others. Each of The SilverLogic’s uniquely skilled, client-focused development teams delivers the value-driven, state-of-the-art custom software technology solutions their clients leverage to accelerate their growth.

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

CONTACT: Alice Figuerola, 1 (561) 569-2366, [email protected] More about The SilverLogic. and the Inc. 5000

About The Silverlogic

The SilverLogic (https://tsl.io/) is a custom software engineering company and solution architect based in Boca Raton. Our team leverages cutting-edge technologies and tools, such as iOS and Android apps, business process automation, blockchain, and IoT, to develop custom solutions that save businesses time and money and turn costly business problems or bottlenecks, into streamlined profitable solutions. Winning multiple coding competitions and awards, our highly skilled teams design solutions that satisfy requirements and budgets while simplifying collaboration to maximize results. Leveraging the powerful transparency of agile and scrum, our team delivers high-quality solutions with lightning speed, feature by feature, exactly what our clients need.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.