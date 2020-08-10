Brand North Accepted Into Forbes Business Council

Chamber Member Update

Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders

Boca Raton March 16th 2020 — Brand North a transformative and integrated technology company that focuses on web based growth solutions for local businesses. Brand North’s team of developer and web designers in Boca Raton Florida have been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

George Kocher was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome George and Brand North into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, George has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help Brand North further serve their clientele through access to our peak professional influence. The Brand North team will have access to connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Brand North will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Brand North will receive exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“I really look forward to contributing to Forbes and being a part of the council. It allows us to elevate our brand and pass that influence on to our clients and our community. It’s a big deal.” Said George Kocher

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

Since joining, Brand North has already been invited to contribute to several expert panels and has continued dialogue for business owners on SEO, digital marketing and customer interaction trends.