BENT&BREE Founded in Massachusetts Relocates Business to Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Chamber Member Update

Boca Raton, Florida – BENT&BREE, LLC, a woman owned sustainable brand of fine vegan handbags and accessories handcrafted from genuine cork has relocated from Massachusetts where it was originally founded to Boca Raton, FL.

“While a large portion of our business is from New England, the majority of our clients are from Sunny Florida,” said Helena Silva, founder of the company. “Moving to Florida is aligned with our vision and strategy to open a brick and mortar store in the near future, so often suggested by our clients and will help to build brand awareness.”

BENT&BREE plans to collaborate with the city and hopes to participate in many activities including charitable events, mainly those that are associated with the brand’s core values – sustainability and vegan focus. “We also have a strong recognition and awards program with some national corporations and would love to expand this business segment by partnering with the local hospitality, finance-investment and private aviation companies,” said Helena.

About BENT&BREE

Founded in 2016, BENT&BREE is an earth-friendly and sustainable brand of vegan bags and accessories handcrafted from cork, one of the most sustainable natural materials in the world. Collections are revelations of feedback, focus groups, trend analysis and inspirational trips translated into designs that reveal comfort, function and style. All collections are handcrafted in Portugal, the largest producer of cork and home to highly skilled workers for this matter.

BENT&BREE is a brand inspired by love, nature and imagination. One of the company’s deepest core values is our respect for the environment and contributing to the preservation of it. Cork was chosen because it is one of the most versatile and sustainable materials in the world. Extracted from the bark of the tree, it is the only tree whose bark regenerates itself after each harvest. Cork is exceptionally durable, lightweight, water-resistant and easy clean.