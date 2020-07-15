New Ground Breaking Luxury Lending Concept Comes to Boca Raton

Chamber Member Update



Diamond Banc, an online company, has brought their unmatched Jewelry Equity Loan product to the Boca Raton area with the opening of their new office off S. Federal Hwy.

Diamond Banc is an established brand who is pioneering services that allow customers to leverage their jewelry as a resource for their liquidity needs. They make it easy to obtain a simple, fast and confidential loan in a luxury environment, as well as provide the more conventional services of jewelry buying and consignment. Diamond Banc accepts a wide variety of items for purchase or loan collateral such as diamonds of 1ct and larger, luxury watches, fine designer jewelry and handbags, and gold and silver of all types. Funding from loans can be used to finance an investment opportunity, finance your business, pay medical bills or for any personal expense.



What makes Diamond Banc better than other jewelry buyers and lenders is how they embrace technology to make a more comfortable and efficient customer experience. Most buys and loans are started online by customers who fill out our simple no obligation form. This allows for customers to start the process on their own time and get a response back quickly, many times within a couple of hours. Most of the transaction specifics are determined prior to the clients visit to the office which allows for a fast and seamless funding process.



Diamond Banc is owned and operated by jewelers, which allows them to make higher offers because they take every value-adding factor into consideration. Their staff includes GIA Graduate Gemologists that are experts in explaining to customers the realities of the estate jewelry market and an item’s true liquid value. They proudly operate under a system of transparency gladly showing the current market value of comparable items and how they calculate offers. Diamond Banc provides valuable services for individuals in the Boca Raton area that they can’t get anywhere else; trustworthy experts in a convenient location that they can turn to for their jewelry lending and selling needs.



Diamond Banc was built on the premise that individuals should be able to turn to their fine jewelry items for their liquidity needs. They opened in 2008 when founder and third generation jeweler, Mills Menser, saw a need at his own jewelry store for a professional and private setting for customers to get a Jewelry Equity Loan or sell their jewelry. They are a national luxury brand that primarily operates through their website: www.diamondbanc.com. In 2018 Diamond Banc partnered with Diamond Cellar Holdings to accelerate the nationwide expansion of the brand by opening offices in key markets including Boca Raton, Florida.