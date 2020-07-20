Live Like Jake Foundation Makes It Simple to Support Drowning Prevention This Summer

Organization dedicated to childhood drowning prevention hosts two safe events

Boca Raton, FL – In 2013, Jake Morrison passed away a couple of months before his third birthday in a drowning accident during Thanksgiving vacation with his parents. Ever since, his Palm Beach Gardens family has been working nonstop to raise awareness for childhood drowning prevention through the organization named in honor of their son.

Drownings are a leading cause of injury death for young children ages 1 to 14, and three children die every day as a result of drowning. Providing scholarships for Infant Swimming Resource (ISR) self-rescue swim lessons, as well as emotional and financial assistance for families experiencing financial difficulties who have lost a child or have a child with critical care needs, are a few ways the Live Like Jake Foundation makes a difference in Palm Beach County.

Due to COVID-19, the group’s main fundraiser, The Sixth Annual Live Like Jake 5K Run/Walk, had to be rescheduled and now plans to be virtual on August 29th. In the meantime, supporters can participate in two other events: Watermelons for Water Safety and a special August 1st Car Wash.

Watermelons for Water Safety: This fundraiser can take place anywhere you wish! Its as simple as selecting a date, time and location for your own watermelon stand and register online using forms and guidelines available at livelikejake.com/watermelons-for-water-safety/. It is also easy to follow social distancing guidelines, wearing masks, gloves and providing hand sanitizer for customers. Host your own event and sell anything watermelon-flavored in sealed containers like popsicles, Italian ice, candy, lollipops, juice or sparkling water and help to provide safe swimming scholarships to children and families in need.

Car Wash: Kick off the first day of August with a clean car! Pre-register today for the Live Like Jake Car Wash. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, supporters must pre-register and pay $20 in advance so there’s no line. Only a limited number of cars will be washed so get your reservation in and don’t miss out! The event will take place at 10311 Ironwood Road, PBG from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. and feature top of the line cleaning products.

“Roarke and I want to encourage all parents to enroll their children in ISR self-rescue swim lessons. We learned the hard way about these crucial lessons and want to help others to not make the same mistake. Please join us. Every cent raised will support families,” says Keri Morrison.

Morrison adds that with multiple layers of protection and self-rescue swim lessons, drowning is 100% PREVENTABLE. “Providing constant water supervision this summer can include friends and family members taking turns as water watchers, installing pool fences and alarms, removing access to dog doors that little children can crawl through, and learning CPR can all make a big difference,” she says.

For interviews and information about Live Like Jake’s summertime fundraisers, or the Foundation in general, email [email protected] or call 561.441.7611. Donations may also be mailed directly to the foundation at 10311 Ironwood Road Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33420.

About The Live Like Jake Foundation

Committed to honoring the life and joy of Jake Roarke Morrison, our foundation’s mission is to raise awareness for drowning prevention and help other families who have lost a child or have a child with critical care needs. We achieve this by providing self-rescue swim lesson scholarships to those who cannot afford them and also by providing financial assistance to those families who have lost a child or have a child with critical care needs. Visit livelikejake.com and facebook.com/livelikejake.