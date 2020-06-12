The Boca Chamber CEO Message 06/12

Good Morning Valued Chamber Member,



I would like to extend a big thank you to Office Depot for sponsoring our second virtual monthly membership breakfast yesterday. Our speakers, Steven Blyth and Alex Price, provided our audience with a look inside how Office Depot is making a difference across the country, and especially right here in Boca Raton and South Florida. Office Depot’s community engagement program models how a corporate headquarters, and its dedicated employees, can move an entire community forward. As recipients of their generosity and support, the Chamber, and its Golden Bell Education Foundation, have been able to advance its missions to make Boca Raton and South Palm Beach County the best place to live, work, learn and play.



In April, the Chamber recognized the potential challenge that employees may have in providing care for their children when it was safe to return to their offices for work. We organized a Child Care Task Force and brought together our larger corporate businesses and the YMCA of South Palm Beach County to discuss potential solutions to the problem. As a result of that meeting and subsequent efforts, Crocker Partners has announced that it has graciously donated 5,000 square feet of space at their Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) to the YMCA. The space will be used for a Ready to Work Summer Camp being offered exclusively to BRiC’s tenant companies. The YMCA’s Summer Camp will be open June 15th for children ages five through twelve. The camp will adhere to state, county and Federal guidelines and is implementing additional safety precautions to ensure the health and safety of the children. To learn more about the program, call the YMCA of South Palm Beach County at 561-395-9622.



Yesterday, Palm Beach County authorized the operation of youth activities including youth sports teams and leagues, youth clubs and programs, childcare, summer camps and youth recreation camps. The order also adjusted the requirements related to boating, golf courses, and use of public and private parks. It also permits field and lawn sports and other activities with appropriate social distancing measures and limitations on congregating. To read the full order, please click here.



Governor Ron DeSantis announced his plan for K-12 schools to reopen in August at “full capacity.” The Governor plans to use nearly $1 billion in federal CARES Act funds for education. Districts and schools are encouraged to coordinate with local health departments and medical experts, to establish their own, unique protocols for reopening schools but the final decision will be left up to the individual County School Boards. To read the Governor’s proposed plan, please click here.



In a separate announcement, the Governor reported that more COVID-19 testing sites will be offered in the parking lots of Home Depot and Publix Grocery stores around the state. In addition, 77 CVS Pharmacies, 9 Walgreens, and 9 Walmart locations have been identified for testing. If you or someone you know would like to find a location near you to get tested, please click here for the national COVID-19 Testing Sites Locator.



This week, the Federal Reserve announced that it will expand the terms of its $600 billion Main Street Lending Program to make it more accessible to companies. The program is designed for businesses that are too large for the Paycheck Protection Program, but too small to access capital markets by issuing bonds or equity. This program will lower the minimum loan amount from $500,000 to $250,000, raise the maximum loan amount from $200 million to $300 million, and extend the repayment period from four years to five years. Borrowers are not obligated to make principal payments for the first two years. The Main Street program is open to companies with less than 15,000 people or annual revenue of less than $5 billion last year. Companies that have received Paycheck Protection Program loans are eligible to participate; however, Main Street loans will not be forgivable. For more information about the Main Street Lending Program, please click here.



Florida Blue Foundation is now accepting grant applications for their Mental Well-Being program. The Foundation focuses on Florida’s top health-related priorities which include: Food Security, Health Equity and Mental Well-Being. To apply for the Mental Well-Being grant, and to learn about several mental health conferences being held virtually, please click here. Applications for Food Security and Health Equity will be available later this summer.



We are gearing up for our 2021 Annual Magazine. The Chamber Annual is not just another local magazine — It’s the guide to living, working, learning and playing in the South Palm Beach County region. A total of 27,000 copies – 12,000 printed and 15,000 digital – will be distributed over the publication’s one-year shelf life. The digital version will not only have a link to each advertiser’s website, but it will also be available 24/7 on the Chamber’s and Boca Raton magazine’s websites. Only a limited amount of space is available. For more information, including advertising sizes and rates, please contact Bruce Klein at 561-239-3595 or [email protected].



Speaking of magazines, our quarterly Connection Magazine will be back in circulation and distributed in July. This timeless Special Edition magazine is focused on our members and our #movingbusinessforward initiative. Included in this edition is the opportunity to place an ad in our special section thanking those frontline workers who have worked tirelessly to keep all of us healthy and safe through these challenging times. To thank a first responder, healthcare professional, delivery or grocery worker, please email [email protected].



CareerSource of Palm Beach County will be holding a countywide virtual job fair on Thursday, June 25th from 9:00am to 1:00pm. CareerSource has over 2,800 open positions in Palm Beach County. To learn more please click here.



Our commitment to providing you with educational webinars and virtual experiences to help you and your business continues. See below for a list of upcoming virtual events:



06/12 – 10:00am: State of the Town Center Mall with General Manager Sal Saldana

Speaker: Sal Saldana, General Manager, Town Center at Boca Raton, Simon Property Group

Click here to register

06/16 – 8:30am: Tech Workshop – Tech Preparation for Hurricane Season

Speaker: Barry Rogers, Vice President & GM, Groovytek

Click here to register

06/16 – 11:30am: PULSE Virtual Presentation: The Power of linkedIn for Young Business Professionals

Speaker: Marc Nudelberg, President, On The Ball

Click here to register

06/16 – 3:00pm: Economic Development Meeting with Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, Wendy Sartory Link

Speaker: Wendy Sartory Link, Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections

Click here to register

06/17 – 11:00am: Re-Entering the Workplace and Insights Regarding the Workplace of the Future

Speaker: Bob Schneiderman, Executive Managing Director, Colliers International

Click here to register

06/18 – 8:00am: BOYNTON BEACH: Coffee Plus Network

The early bird gets the worm! Grab a cup of coffee, meet new people virtually and give your best 30 second elevator pitch – all before the workday begins!

Click here to register

06/18 – 12:00pm: Successful Women in Business

Speaker: Dr. Ava L. Parker, President, Palm Beach State College

Click here to register



To stay up to date on all Chamber activity, visit bocachamber.com or download the Chamber App on your phone or tablet and stay connected! You can also access all of our past virtual experiences by visiting our YouTube page.



As Governor DeSantis continues to evaluate Palm Beach County’s request to advance into Phase 2 of the state’s re-open plan, the following quote comes to mind:



“Patience and perseverance have a magical effect before which difficulties disappear and obstacles vanish” ~ John Quincy Adams.



Our patience has been tested, but our perseverance prevails. I’m proud of our business community and its ability to move forward against strong headwinds. As we enter the weekend, stay strong and stay safe. And remember, your Chamber is here for you.



