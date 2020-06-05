Published On: Fri, Jun 5th, 2020

Palm Beach County Community Services Department Announces CARES Act One-Time Assistance for Rent and Utilities

The Palm Beach County Community Services Department has announced the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Coronavirus Relief Fund Rent and Utilities Assistance Program will be offered to residents effective June 5th.

The CARES Act Rent and Utilities Assistance Program provides one-time rental and/or utility assistance to eligible Palm Beach County residents who have experienced loss of income, reduction in hours, or unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The funds are for applicants who reside in apartments, houses, townhouses, or mobile homes.

To be eligible for this assistance program applicants must:

·        be a resident of Palm Beach County;

·        provide documentation to prove loss of income, reduction in hours, or unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic;

·        provide documentation to show they have applied or are receiving state or federal unemployment benefits;

·        meet gross Area Median Income (AMI) limit not exceeding 140% AMI for the household;

·        have a lease and other utilities in their name or a household member’s name;

·        not have received any other financial assistance for rent and/or utilities for the period payment is requested;

·        have less than $5,000 in liquid assets in checking, savings, and cash card balances;

Applicants can only receive assistance once, but may apply for multiple services.  All assistance must be applied for at same time. Other restrictions may apply.

Assistance will be provided only for past due rents and/or utilities.  The due dates must be after March 1, 2020 and before December 30, 2020. 

Applications must be submitted through the CSD’s online portal. To apply, visit www.pbcgov.com/OSCARSS.

To learn more, visit www.pbcgov.com/communityservices. For additional frequently asked questions, visit www.pbcgov.com/csdcaresactfaq.

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

