The Boca Chamber CEO Message 04/10

As we enter the weekend, we hope you and your family remain safe and healthy as you continue to adjust to this new way of working, living, communicating and social distancing.

Today marks the opening day for independent contractors and self-employed individuals to apply for the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) through the CARES Act. Visit home.treasury.gov for more information and click here for the application. As with employers and sole proprietors who began applying for the PPP last Friday, we encourage you to use your existing bank to expedite the process.



On Thursday, April 9th, the cities of Boca Raton and Delray Beach issued separate orders encouraging every person working, living, visiting, or doing business to wear a cloth facial covering, consistent with the current CDC guidelines while in any public place. Click here for the full Boca Raton order. Click here for the full Delray Beach order.



Florida’s U.S. Senator, Marco Rubio, was instrumental in the passage of the Paycheck Protection Program. The Florida Chamber, Senator Rubio and Florida’s congressional delegation are continuing conversations with partners in the banking industry, the Small Business Administration, and the Small Business Development Center on future stimulus changes. Your voice is needed to help ensure small businesses are getting the support they need. Please take two minutes to complete the Florida Chamber’s Small Business Council Loan Survey.

Businesses, small and large, continue to feel the economic impact as we work to flatten the curve. Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order waiving doc stamp taxes on businesses that secure a loan/forgivable loan under the Paycheck Protection Program. Click here to view the full order.

In addition, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced that multiple actions have been taken to improve the ability for residents to access the Reemployment Assistance Program. The DEO has installed 72 new servers in order to handle the influx of applications and has also created a new, mobile-friendly online application for Reemployment Assistance available at www.FloridaJobs.org/RAApplication.

One of the many great stories of our community spirit was displayed this week as FAU announced that its College of Engineering and Computer Science and the Institute for Sensing and Embedded Network Systems (I-Sense), have teamed together to produce face shields for Baptist Health Florida. You can read more about this amazing display of community support by clicking here.



The Boca Raton Resort & Club also displayed their support to all the frontline workers, from healthcare professionals to First Responders, to employees working in grocery stores and food delivery, by lighting up the famed tower during the pink moon – the fullest moon of the year – with the words ‘Luv’. Click here to view the beautiful photograph.



We are continuing to provide you with educational webinars and virtual experiences. Our goal is to keep you informed and engaged. Please see below for a list of upcoming virtual events:

04/13 – 4:00 pm: This Too Shall Change – Practicing Self-Care and Attending to Our Mental Health in the Face of COVID-19

Speaker: Michelle Pargman, M.Ed., Ed.S., LMHC, NCC, EAP & Wellness Clinician, New Directions Behavioral Health

Click here to register



04/14 – 5:00 pm: Live After Five, Virtual Happy Hour

Meet off the clock for an evening of networking virtually. BYOB and connect with professionals looking to network.

Click here to register



04/16 -8:00 am: Coffee Plus Networking Event

The early bird gets the worm! Enjoy this FREE monthly networking opportunity. Grab a cup of coffee, meet new people and give your best 30 second elevator pitch – all before the work day begins!

Click here to register



04/15 – 2:00 pm: Where are We and What’s Next – Stock Market Insights

Speaker: Jackie Reeves, Managing Director of Bell Rock Capital, Chair Elect, Boca Chamber Board of Directors

Click here to register



04/16 – 11:30 am: Successful Women In Business: Human Resources After the Coronavirus Crisis – What Then?

Speaker: Penny Morey, Managing Director, RemarkAbleHR, Inc.

Click here to register



04/17 – 1:30 pm: The Coronavirus and Your Business: How to Network Effectively During a Quarantine.

Speaker: Nancy Proffitt, Founder of Proffitt Management Solutions

Click here to register



04/21 – 8:30 am: Workshop – The Power of Your Mindset!

Speaker: Patricia Cimino, Empowerment Coach, Patricia Cimino Coaching

Click here to register



04/23 – 8:30 am: Government Affairs Council – Boynton

Speaker: Palm Beach County Commissioner Mack Bernard

Click here to register



If you miss any of our virtual webinars, you are able to access them on the Boca Chamber’s Event/Resources Playlist on YouTube. To stay up to date on all Chamber activity, visit bocachamber.com or download the Chamber App on your phone or tablet and stay connected on your mobile device.



I want to assure you that during these uncertain times, you are not alone. We are right here beside you. The Chamber Team is working around the clock to provide you with the information and support you need. We are fortunate to have you as part of our large Chamber Family. Like with all family members, we ask that you continue to communicate with us so that we can help you where you need it most.



Together – we will get through this.



