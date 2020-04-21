Published On: Tue, Apr 21st, 2020

Palm Beach County Charts a Path to Relaxing Restrictions

In tandem with the Governor’s Task Force to Re-Open Florida, our county continues its planning effort to navigate the county through recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. County Mayor Dave Kerner is a member of the Task Force Executive Committee.

County staff, in collaboration with the Department of Health, is developing a proposed Coronavirus Phased Restart (CPR) Strategy. 

We have identified and begun monitoring indicators to assist in determining the appropriate time to move the county forward to Phase 2. 

The identified indicators reflect a downward trend in hospitalization, positive test rate, daily death rate and use of ventilators. 

These results support the county beginning to slowly reopen the county in a measured and phased approach. 

The county has been working with our municipal partners and continues to receive input from regional partners of Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties on the preliminary development of this CPR strategy. 

The proposed strategy begins with reviewing the following areas for the potential of relaxing restrictions: 

1) Natural Areas and Parks, 

2) Boat Ramps, Marinas and other water activities, 

3) Golfing and Golf Courses, and 

4) Beaches. 

The county is developing work groups meeting this week to finalize the proposed rules, regulations and enforcement associated with the partial reopening of these areas.

The County has also begun discussions to address the reopening of non-essential businesses, closed at this time. Staff will work with municipal and business partners to develop a strategic and phased approach to bring businesses back on line.

It will be critical for residents to continue practicing #SocialDistancing, wearing facial coverings in designated areas, washing and/or sanitizing hands, staying home when ill, only leaving home to make essential trips, and understanding COVID19 is going to be a fact of life for the near term.

Progress is being made to return to a new normal as we live our lives in the shadow of the pandemic.

Robert Weinroth is an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners.

