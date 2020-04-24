Miuccio Named Boca Raton Chief of Police

Interim Police Chief Michele Miuccio has been promoted to Police Chief.

Chief Miuccio, who has extensive law enforcement experience, has been with the department for over 30 years.

During Chief Miuccio’s tenure with the Boca Raton Police Department, she has had progressive responsibility serving as an officer, detective, sergeant, captain, assistant chief, deputy chief and most recently, interim police chief.

According to City Manager Leif Ahnell, Chief Miuccio has the experience and proven expertise for the job.

“While serving as the Interim Police Chief for the past five months, Michele’s steadfast leadership has provided consistency in the department’s mission and service,” said Ahnell. “I’m confident the police department will continue to thrive and grow under her direction as Chief.”

“I’m humbled by the opportunity to serve in this position and work alongside the dedicated men and women who keep Boca Raton safe and protect our residents,” said Miuccio. “Together, we can make one of

the finest police agencies even better.”

Chief Miuccio’s promotion is effective Monday, April 27, 2020.