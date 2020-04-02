Published On: Thu, Apr 2nd, 2020

COVID-19: Pet Owners Urged to Make Preparations

As we all do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the possibility exists we may become sick which could impact the care of our beloved pets. 

With that in mind, pet owners should prepare now in the event that they become sick or if they must be hospitalized. This is especially important for residents who live alone.

Key Points

·         People should immediately identify a family member or friend who can care for pets if someone in the household becomes ill.

·         Have crates, food and extra supplies on hand for quick movement of pets.

·         Keep all animal vaccines up to date in the event boarding becomes necessary.

·         Ensure all medications are documented with dosages and administering directions. Including the prescription from your veterinarian is also helpful.

·         Pets should have identification: collar with ID tag and microchip (best practice is microchipping).

·         If you become sick, stay in contact with the person assigned as a pet caregiver to keep them up to date on how you are doing.

·         Have instructions written down to give to paramedics or Animal Care and Control in case you must be taken to the hospital.  Be sure to include the name, address and phone number of the assigned caregiver.

Pet owners are urged to put your plan in place now. This will assure that your non-human family member is taken care of in the event that you are hospitalized.

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. As a newly elected County Commissioner, Weinroth has been appointed Vice-Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

