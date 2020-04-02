COVID-19: Pet Owners Urged to Make Preparations

As we all do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the possibility exists we may become sick which could impact the care of our beloved pets.

With that in mind, pet owners should prepare now in the event that they become sick or if they must be hospitalized. This is especially important for residents who live alone.

Key Points

· People should immediately identify a family member or friend who can care for pets if someone in the household becomes ill.

· Have crates, food and extra supplies on hand for quick movement of pets.

· Keep all animal vaccines up to date in the event boarding becomes necessary.

· Ensure all medications are documented with dosages and administering directions. Including the prescription from your veterinarian is also helpful.

· Pets should have identification: collar with ID tag and microchip (best practice is microchipping).

· If you become sick, stay in contact with the person assigned as a pet caregiver to keep them up to date on how you are doing.

· Have instructions written down to give to paramedics or Animal Care and Control in case you must be taken to the hospital. Be sure to include the name, address and phone number of the assigned caregiver.

Pet owners are urged to put your plan in place now. This will assure that your non-human family member is taken care of in the event that you are hospitalized.