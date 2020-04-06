CiaTel USA Telecom
CiaTel USA Telecom is a cloud solutions company that is essential to business now that they are working from home. Their products include:
- Cloud PBX
- Portability
- New Numbers from anywhere in the World
- Wireless Plans with NO contract
- Mobile Extensions – You can work from wherever you are, answering calls as you would be in your office.
Right now they are offering the first month FREE due to the COVID-19 situation.
They can be contacted by email: [email protected], or by phone: 407-545-2595