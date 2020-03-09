City of Boca Raton – Office of Economic Development

Boca. Business. Briefs.

We had so much fun guest hosting a recent episode on the Shrimp Tank’s podcast. Shrimp Tank interviews some of the most successful business owners and entrepreneurs in the region. We were lucky to guest host the interview with Ceebz Gerard, the founder of DNC Media.

The 175,715 square-foot building at 700 Banyan Trail sold for $32 million, equating to $178 per square foot. The building includes a warehouse and an office and sits on 11 acres. The property sold for nearly double its last sales price in 2017.

The 47,585 square-foot Class A office building at 950 Peninsula Corporate Circle sold for $13 million, equating to $273 per square foot.

Women owned True Green Enterprises’ bamboo recyclable and compostable beverage cups and bamboo straws were used by PepsiCo, the official soft drink of Super Bowl LIV on Sunday Feb. 2 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

We read numerous business outlets and came across the following graphic comparing taxes in Florida versus taxes in New York. If a picture is worth a thousand words, this picture could be worth thousands of dollars.

ALINA Residences celebrated its topping off last month. The views from this downtown project are incredible. Alina is a nine-story building featuring 121 residences. The property has amenities ranging from an elite performance fitness center and private yoga room, his and her spa with treatment rooms, relaxation room, steam rooms, saunas and private lockers, a sculpture garden and dog park. The expected occupancy is slated for late 2020.

Royal Palm Residences celebrated the grand opening of its sales center in Downtown Boca Raton. The ultra-luxury boutique condominium will be comprised of three towers, with residences ranging from 2,425 square feet to over 7,100 square feet, including six penthouses and 4 villas. The property will combine a state-of-the-art fitness center, tranquility pool & relaxation spa, lounge & wine cellar and a fully equipped lobby with quiet meeting areas. Each of the 48 boutique residences will have 270 degrees of natural light.