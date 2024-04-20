TV Chef Alex Was a Big Hit in Boca

By Marci Shatzman

Famous TV chef and New York restaurateur Alex Guarnaschelli wowed the crowd at the Boca West Children’s Foundation fundraiser.

Used to hosting celebs like Jay Leno at earlier fundraisers, this inaugural luncheon wasn’t standup or a cookoff. Here’s some of her truly witty wise cracks in an interview with Boca’s own former New York TV talk show host Arlene Herson:

Alex opening comment: I’ve never had so many people come up to me and say ‘I never cook.’ (audience applause).