What Is The Heartbeat Of Your Mission?

BY ROBERT J. TAMASY

• MARCH 18, 2024

Over the years I have worked with several companies and organizations in a variety of roles. Most of them have had clearly stated missions. Some even printed and displayed their mission statements at strategic spots around their facilities to serve as continual reminders of the answers to questions like, “Why are we here?” “What are we doing?” and “Why are we doing it.”

A mission statement can serve as a kind of corporate GPS (global positioning system) to guide decision-making similar to trip planning: Where are we? Where do we want to go? How are we going to get there?

This is a good idea for us to do individually as well. Many people never ask the questions, but it would be beneficial to ask ourselves, “What is my mission? What do I hope to accomplish with my life – and why?” A personal mission statement can help in coming up with answers to those important questions. These can lead to a number of answers, ranging from simply earning a living, meeting basic needs and being able to pay bills, to ascending the corporate ladder and achieving as much as possible. Knowing our talents, abilities, and interests, we might desire to use them as successfully as we can – and receiving recognition for doing so.

There may be an even more compelling element for determining what our mission should be. Especially for people of faith in the marketplace, those who profess to be followers of Jesus Christ. One of the most memorable songs I have ever heard is “The Mission,” recorded years ago by Steve Green. The refrain he repeats through the song is, “To love the Lord our God is the heartbeat of our mission, the spring from which our service overflows.” I have often asked myself, “Is this the heartbeat of my mission?”

More than 100 years ago, missionary Oswald Chambers expressed similar words that were captured in his devotional book, My Utmost for His Highest. He said, “The call of God is an expression of His nature; the service which results in my life is suited to me and is an expression of my nature…. Therefore, when I receive His nature and hear His call, His divine voice resounds throughout His nature and mine and the two become one in service.”

What this means in a practical, everyday sense obviously will be different for each of us. However, here are some principles from the Bible to consider:

We are co-workers with God. We have the privilege of collaborating with God in achieving His eternal purposes. “For we are God’s fellow workers. You are God’s field, God’s building” (1 Corinthians 3:9).

We are God’s representatives – wherever we go. Just as foreign ambassadors represent the nations that sends them, we are called to represent God’s family and His kingdom. “We are therefore Christ’s ambassadors, as though God were making His appeal through us. We implore you on Christ’s behalf: Be reconciled to God” (2 Corinthians 5:20).

We are God’s stewards, managers of what He has entrusted to us. We tend to regard our time, talents, and material resources as our own, only making them available to others when we feel inclined to do so. However, the Scriptures teach all that we have has been given to us by God to use and manage for His honor and glory. “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms” (1 Peter 4:10).

© 2024. Robert J. Tamasy has written Marketplace Ambassadors: CBMC’s Continuing Legacy of Evangelism and Discipleship; Business at Its Best: Timeless Wisdom from Proverbs for Today’s Workplace; Pursuing Life With a Shepherd’s Heart, coauthored with Ken Johnson; and The Heart of Mentoring, coauthored with David A. Stoddard. Bob’s biweekly blog is: www.bobtamasy.blogspot.com.