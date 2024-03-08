The Las Olas Wine & Food Festival returns – FRIDAY, APRIL 19 – SAVE THE DATE!

It’s almost here! The 28th annual Las Olas Wine and Food Festival takes place Friday, April 19 – so SAVE THE DATE! Better yet, order your tickets now, while they’re still available!

The area’s favorite and biggest culinary street festival takes places on Fort Lauderdale’s famed Las Olas Boulevard (from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.). As always, the Festival is hosted by the American Lung Association, with proceeds going to support the organization’s lifesaving mission in Florida and beyond.

Here’s your chance to sip, sample, and savor unlimited tastings from over 40 of the area’s top restaurants, along with more than 200 wines, plus craft beers, fine spirits, and non-alcoholic re-hydrators alike. The festivities also include live music, DJs, dancing, interactive experiences, local sponsor exhibits, vendor booths, and other assorted attractions. Where else can you taste hundreds of different bites from dozens of restaurants and chefs, spanning the culinary gamut from fast casual to fine dining. The restaurant list is still being finalized, but look for returning favorites including Abiaka, American Social, 2 Korean Girls, Cooper’s Hawk, Even Keel Fish & Oyster, Hatch, Holly Blue, Maass at the Four Seasons, New River Café & Bakery, Olive & Sea, Palm Room, Steelpan at The Sonesta, Tamarindo Harbor, Timpano, The Diplomat Beach Resort, The Wilder, and a few dozen more! Look for my upcoming article for the full restaurant roster and more info.