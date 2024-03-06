Silver Airways Returns to PBI with New Cities Offered

Nonstop service to Tampa, Tallahassee, Pensacola and Nassau and Marsh Harbor, Bahamas

Palm Beach County, FL – Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) welcomes Silver Airways with nonstop service to the Palm Beaches from Tampa (TPA) and Nassau, Bahamas (NAS) beginning on March 5; Tallahassee (THL) beginning on March 6; Pensacola (PNS) beginning on March 7; and Marsh Harbor, Bahamas beginning on March 9, 2024. One-way fares start at $78.

“We are happy to welcome Silver Airways back to PBI with new nonstop destinations,” said Palm Beach County Airports Director Laura Beebe. “The new service will provide additional options to our passengers traveling within Florida and to the Bahamas.”

Silver Airways is the first U.S. carrier to offer service on the new ATR-600 series, which features the widest cabin in the regional aircraft market with a new ergonomic design and lightweight slim seats with more legroom than many mainline aircraft. In addition, the ATR fleet offers spacious full-size overhead bins for carry-on bags along with full-size lavatories, bright LED lite cabins and is quieter than regional jets. Flights can now be booked on www.silverairways.com.

The inaugural Flight 3M 90 departed TPA at 7:30 a.m. arriving PBI at 8:35 a.m. The aircraft was met by Palm Beach County Aircraft Rescue and Firefighters with a water canon salute.

Visit www.pbia.org to find out more and book a flight today.

PBI is proud to be named the 4th Best Airport in the U.S. Conde Nast 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards and 8th Best Domestic Airport in Travel + Leisure Magazine’s 2023 World’s Best Awards. PBI is proud to be South Florida’s favorite and award-winning airport, named 4th Best Medium-Size Airport in the 2023 J.D. Power North America Airport Satisfaction Study and ranked Best in the U.S. for Shortest Overall TSA Wait Times by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The 2019 FDOT Florida Statewide Aviation Economic Impact Study shows that PBI generates more than $5.6 billion for the South Florida economy, both directly and indirectly. PBI serves approximately 7.76 million passengers a year.