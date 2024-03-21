SAVOR SOFLO 2024 is almost here! April 6 & 7 – Hollywood Beach
Subscribe to continue reading
Subscribe to get access to the rest of this post and other subscriber-only content.
Already a subscriber?
Related
About the Author
Ken Spahn - Kenny Spahn is a renowned food critic, culinary columnist, restaurant authority, and consultant, and has published over 2,000 culinary articles over the past 25 years. Boca Raton Tribune is honored to include Kenny Spahn on its team. Mr. Spahn is the President and CEO of RESTAURANT PLACEMENT GROUP, an exclusive recruiting, placement, and consulting firm for the Restaurant and Hospitality industry. For more information, visit: www.RestaurantPlacement.com.