Planetary Lifeguard™ is the New ‘Rosie the Riveter’ Uniting us Against Climate Change on Int’l Women’s Day

Come back, Rosie The Riveter, iconic symbol during World War II, only today as a lifeguard

Over the decades, there have been many symbolic motivators urging us to do what’s right for ourselves and our country. And one of them is so appropriate to cite today of all days on International Women’s Day 2024.

Rosie the Riveter was an image that inspired women to fill in at factories for their brothers, husbands and other loved ones sent off to battlefields during World War II.

Another leader was our “Uncle Sam” inviting brave men to step up and join the army to defeat our enemy and preserve our democracy during both World Wars I and II.

Another symbol was “Smokey the Bear” who would pop up on screens in movie theaters nationwide urging you to be careful and make sure to put our fires out so it won’t burn down our precious forests.

Well, today forests and the rest of us face an even greater threat from a warming planet caused by a relentless new enemy we call climate change, which is making our poor Planet Earth sweat in ever-rising temperature.

And today the new Uncle Sam, the new Rosie the Riveter, the new Smokey the Bear is Planetary Lifeguard™ calling upon you to enlist in the fight against climate change which he is blowing his whistle furiously against before its deadly impacts become irreversible.

So, don’t just be the thermometer, he implores, be the thermostat that lowers the heat by becoming a Planetary Lifeguard yourself and blow your own whistle against climate change before it destroys where you live.

Together, united, we’re more powerful and we can stop the environmentally-hazardous, deadly effects from fossil fuel emissions contaminating our atmosphere, raising our earth’s temperature that’s creating globally so many devastating fires, floods and now making Cat 6 hurricanes more likely.

Right now, being formed is a Planetary Lifeguard Organization, which soon you can join and receive an award for doing your part in helping to make this a safer, cleaner, greener and healthier world before it’s too late for us all!

So stay tuned.

